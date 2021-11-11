The Sentinel: Region resident recalls time as guard for Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

VENICE — Chris Shiparski remembers it clearly.
It’s been 30 years, but there was a moment that remains unforgettable.
Shiparski was on duty as a member of The Old Guard, an elite troop of the U.S. Army that maintains a 24/7/365 watch on The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
A man in full dress of a Navy commander came to the site.
“(He) came up and dropped a flower over the chain and thanked me for my service,” Shiparski said. “I realized right at that moment why I was there. … This was about young kids who served in the war — and then lost their lives. And that’s extremely humbling.”
Shiparski said he was thinking about this man who had taken his time to get into full dress and walk to the monument to honor, perhaps, the friends he’d lost while in the service and the troops of the country that were killed in war.
“And I was crying, for sure… It was kind of surreal,” he said.
HONORED DUTY
Now a Realtor based in Venice, Shiparski spent six years in the U.S. Army.
He said he wanted a challenge and notified his chain of command he wanted to try out to become a sentinel with The Old Guard, officially the 3rd Infantry Regiment based at Fort Myer, Virginia, next to the cemetery.
It was not an easy process nor duty. Even before he was transferred.
“My first sergeant was fantastic,” he said. “He was on me all the time.”
Shiparski eventually asked his leader why so much of his focus was on him and not the other soldiers around him.
“He saw something in me and wanted me to excel.”
Then he was sent to Echo Company for his training with The Old Guard.
“The attrition rate is enormous,” Shiparski said.
It is not an easy task, guarding the tomb. It is about perfection in step; perfection in appearance; perfection in performance and in knowledge about the cemetery.
“Can you handle it physically or mentally or can you not? And that’s constantly being tested,” he said.
It’s not about ever feeling relaxed and comfortable. It’s about making sure the tomb guards are paying attention.
“The more pressure they put on me, the more I responded,” he said. “That’s just my nature. I’m not a flight person.”
After a year with the unit, from July 1989-July 1990, he finished his duty, having earned one of the rarest awards in the military, the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification badge. Among military badges, there are only fewer military horseman (110) and astronaut badges.
The challenge of the year was significant to his life and he recalls other moments; some poignant, some humorous. He said he only “broke posture” once when a security detail for a foreign dignitary started crossing toward the Vietnam crypt improperly.
A good memory away from the tomb was helping a historian who needed 14 engravings from gravestones gain those. The historian was unable to walk long distances, so Shiparski was assigned to escort him on a cart to the graves he needed to go to. A thank you letter from the historian was heart-warming, he recalled.
He would visit with children and educators about Arlington and the Tomb of the Unknowns when he wasn’t a tomb guard.
QUIET GATHERING
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was opened for two days this week so the public could get closer to it and the surrounding plaza. It was the first time in generations that it has happened — and the website for the tomb said it probably won’t happen again for another generation.
It certainly is an oddity — but not necessarily a bad one — to Shiparski.
“It’s foreign to me because we absolutely under no circumstances could have nobody (that close),” he said. “If it aides in anybody’s healing, to be able to do that, it’s good. ... I guess I’m all for it.”
He said the tomb, and cemetery, can bring a lot of meaning to people. He said he thought about the grief and the peace that it might be able to bring.
“Every six feet, there was another gravestone. And I’d think every single one of these gravestones holds a person with a history — with loved ones,” Shiparski said. “As a noncombatant and lay person, it brings perspective … and maybe some peace. … They were not alone … there were thousands of soldiers and, with them, were thousands of their families that stand by their sides.”
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a place for quiet gathering.
“There’s paying respect,” he said. “Having a fixture like the tomb is a unifying factor in the process of grieving and letting go.”
He said he’s read “grief is love that has nowhere to go,” and he likes that phrase.
“We hold up those people who are willing to sacrifice the best years of their lives — and potentially give all that up (at Arlington National Cemetery.)”
There is also a certain of respect, not only for the tomb but the sentinels that are there all the time, no matter the weather nor other circumstances.
And it’s a place of natural grace.
“It’s really one of the most beautiful areas of Washington, D.C. There’s beauty in the symmetry of Arlington,” he said.
