The show must go on ... and it did ... inside 16 different stadium seating theater auditoriums on Friday.
After many months, Regal Town Center Theater in Port Charlotte reopened for business on Friday afternoon. Masks are required by all staff and guests and social distancing guidelines are being strictly followed.
Several people took advantage of discounted prices for classic shows like “Jaws” and “Back to the Future,” while a few others were excited to see “Unhinged,” a 2020 thriller starring Russell Crowe.
Lauren and Steve Anderson and Lou Klott ordered their tickets online before heading to the theater on Friday afternoon.
“We’re here to see ‘Unforgiven’ with Clint Eastwood. We’re happy to be back in front of the big screen,” Lauren said.
Movie options on Friday included “The Goonies,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Star Wars” and “Black Panther.”
Cinema staff kept busy wiping down the counters at the snack shop and cleaning surfaces of high-traffic areas, but there were no more than 10 to 20 people in each movie theater most of the time.
Theater employee Austin Williams said he was glad to be back to work after almost six months.
“It kind of feels weird to be here again, but also it feels like nothing has changed,” Williams said. “We haven’t seen many kids in here today so far. Many of the customers are older adults who said they were happy to be able to get out of the house and enjoy a movie with stadium seating.”
Regal listed the following safety measures for reopening on its website:
• Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated. Employees will be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes, dependent on job role.
• Every other register at the concession stand will be closed to maintain social distancing.
• Self-service condiment stands will be closed.
• Refills on large drinks and popcorn will be suspended.
Ticket prices for some of the classic shows are $5. Right now, customers can enjoy a $15 concession promo card when purchasing $50 in e-cards. Visit the website for other specials and promotions. You can pre-order tickets for upcoming dates at www.regmovies.com.
