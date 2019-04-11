Nikki Fried wants to solve problems.
Fried, commissioner of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, wants to help farmers, giving them opportunities for alternative crops when their citrus becomes diseased. She wants to fight for rural communities, making sure they have proper healthcare, nutrition and infrastructure that larger communities enjoy.
And already, in her three months of being in office, she has cut down the time for a background check, from 90 days to 48 days.
Fried is speaking this Saturday at the Charlotte County Democratic Party’s Blue Gala fundraiser and dinner to tell residents what she’s been up to, and how she’s handling the $132 billion agriculture industry.
“My job is not to make (people) see me as a Democrat,” Fried told the Sun Wednesday. “But someone who cares about their issues, and fight for them.”
Fried has mainly received attention regarding her strong views on medicinal marijuana, and it all started when she was a public defender.
“I saw these clients of mine of minority background or of low income areas getting arrested for possession charges,” she said. Now she hears first-hand from patients, including her mother who suffers from cancer, how the plant “was lifesaving.”
“It’s giving them a quality of life that they may not have had with other types of narcotics,” Fried said.
One of her other priorities is cleaning up Florida’s water, particularly Lake Okeechobee. Her office frequently pitched new technologies on how to clean the lake, clean out the algae and how to develop new fertilizers to help the body of water.
“There are lots of moving parts,” she said. “It has to be a priority for our state.”
But one thing to know about Fried is that she likes to look at things differently.
“I like to think outside of the box,” she said. “The status quo is not an option.”
Terrie Rizzo, the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, will also be speaking.
“Fried is a dynamic leader that is helping protect Floridians’ environment, pocketbooks, and future,” said Patrick Hurley, the chair for the Charlotte Democratic Party. “She doesn’t fear the establishment in Tallahassee.”
“I know we have to educate our neighbors to expect that Florida Republican candidates will increasingly flip-flop on long-held core beliefs as we approach the 2020 elections,” Hurley said. “Floridians are wising up to the reality that climate change needs immediate attention and access to healthcare is more important than tax cuts for billionaires.”
Currently all tickets have been sold for the event.
