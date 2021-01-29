The Visual Arts Center (VAC) recently hosted a virtual awards presentation via Facebook Live to celebrate the winning artists of Florida’s Best, currently on display in the Main Gallery. Florida’s Best features multimedia birds, beaches, sunsets, sailboats and more inspired by the Sunshine State.
Florida’s Best received a total of 94 works of art from 49 local artists in a variety of 2D and 3D media, which were judged by Ron Sanders who was previously an instructor of the Visual Arts Center. Sanders is an accomplished oil painter and illustrator, an associate designer for the United States Mint and more.
“This is a great show full of light, bright, colorful and light-hearted works of art — just what we need right now. It put a smile on my face touring the exhibit,” he said.
The winners of Florida’s Best:
First place: “Merry Gulf Go Round,” by Nancy Carlson
Second place: “Beauty and Grace,” by Carolyn Francis
Third place: “Swept Away,” by Christine Keyworth
Merit: “A River Runs Through it,” by Brenda Mitchell
Merit: “Booted Bird,” by Broc Johnson
Merit: “She Sells Sea Shells,” by Francine Warren
Merit: “Sweet Dreams,” by Ruth Renshaw
Merit: “Lovin’ the View,” by Susan Ritter
Bowles Award for Portrait Excellence: “Summertime,” by Susan Anderson
Florida’s Best is on display at the VAC along with The Nature of Blue until Feb. 10. Florida’s Best is also available to view as a virtual tour at www.VisualArtCenter.org. The Visual Arts Center’s Gallery, Gift Gallery and Art Supply Store are open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
