Editor’s Note: This is a weekly column about the five most-read stories of the past week on YourSun.com.
OK, I can’t believe I’m going to say this out loud.
“World, can you stop beating a path to our website?”
For the third time in the past 4 weeks, the No. 1 story on our website is at the No. 1 spot not because of local readers but because various Facebook groups and movie websites across the world continue to share a story we published.
This is the story about the Lifetime movie called “Girl in the Basement.”
This movie is based, in part, on a real event in Austria where a man kidnapped his own daughter. In the movie, the husband tells his wife that their daughter had run away to join a cult.
You never quite realize the power of the World Wide Web until the “world” part of that name has an impact on your website.
OK, let’s move on with the rest of the Top Five, starting with a story that I cannot believe is at the No. 2 spot.
2 Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats — For Here & Florida
I have such a love-hate affair with this daily story. For those of you who have read this column, you know that I update this particular story every day — and have done so, even on my days off, since March of last year.
This story was in the No. 1 spot almost every week since we debuted it last year and only started dropping out of the top spot in the past two months. After it fell to No. 4 last week, I thought it might finally fall out of the Top Five.
But alas, it would have been the most-read story on our website yet again if not for the Girl in the Basement story.
I do look forward to the day when I don’t have to update this story — when getting daily COVID-19 numbers won’t be a necessity. We are getting ever so closer to that magical moment.
If you’d like to get this daily update, simply sign up for Breaking News at: YourSun.com/newsletter
3 Woman dies in ATV crash at Redneck Mud Park
I think this story came in at No. 3 because a lot of people, including myself, didn’t know we had a place called Redneck Mud Park in Charlotte County.
A woman who was driving an ATV there apparently lost control of the vehicle and was ejected, eventually dying from the accident, according to reports.
The Redneck Mud Park’s website was promoting a Spring Break Trucks Gone Wild event the weekend the accident happened. The investigation is ongoing.
You need to read the story itself to see the response by park management to the accident and the detailed list of all the precautions they take. The list is lengthy.
The story can be found at: bit.ly/3ri893C
4 Interstate reopens after fatal crash
I was somewhat surprised to see this story still in the Top Five. I didn’t even think it would be in the Top 20. This story was shared thousands of times in just a few short hours because a local man died in the accident and because the crash closed down all of southbound Interstate 75 near Venice for hours.
The Florida Highway Patrol did not release the name of the man but did say he was 46 and from Port Charlotte.
Because the story got so many pageviews right after it was posted, I thought that was the main surge of readers and that the story would get fewer and fewer pageviews each day. But because a local person died, and because thousands of people were tied up in hours of traffic delays on I-75, this story continued to be shared and ended up receiving almost as many pageviews the second week as it did the first week.
If you haven’t yet read this story, visit: bit.ly/3r7SuDJ
5 Cape Haze Tavern to open in Rotonda West
Ah, it’s nice to see a food story in the Top Five once again. In the time before COVID-19, having one or two food stories in the Top Five was not uncommon.
The latest story to crack the top five is about Cape Haze Tavern, which will open in Rotonda West. The owners are Andreas Kirchberger and his wife, actress Polina Voinevych. I suspect that writer Sue Wade caught everybody’s attention when she gave a description of the restaurant:
“Voinevych leapt into decorating their own Rotonda West place as equal parts seaside tavern and Bavarian Hofbräuhaus. She lined the walls with her father’s seascapes. The tavern’s logo frames one of them — a fanciful half-timbered lighthouse — inside a stylized lifebuoy.
“The high-ceilinged, chandelier-lit interior and 15-seat pergola bar drip with Biergarten greenery and fishermen’s nets. Its rows of tables and half-timbered walls give off a Munich vibe that promises year-round Oktoberfesting. A wraparound deck has 25 additional outdoor seats.”
Sounds pretty cool, right? To read the whole story, visit: bit.ly/3dbn6Q1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.