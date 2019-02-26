The PGI Therapy Dog Club in Punta Gorda recently visited the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to show some love to law enforcement officers and civilian staff.
Lt. Christopher Williams took the group of therapy dogs to various offices in the Utilities Road headquarters.
Some of the dogs are registered therapy dogs, while some are still in training. Trainer Marylynn Caruso oversaw the group. Anyone interested in having a therapy dog visit their office or with a dog who might be a good candidate for therapy work can contact Caruso at pgitherapydogclub@gmail.com.
