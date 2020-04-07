Are you struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic? Charlotte Behavioral Health Care has set up a new free, confidential hotline where individuals can speak one-on-one with a master level therapist.
"We are available to all members of our community as we navigate this difficult time," said Rachael Meadows. "We want to encourage people to feel free to use this service even if they aren't in crisis, as we can provide some support and coping mechanisms that might be helpful at this time. We recognize how important community is right now and we are here to help."
For help, call 941-979-0796. The hotline hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Right now, CBHC's doors are shut, but they are still providing video services through telehealth. So far, staff say there hasn't been a huge influx of new patients in the area, but they expect to see more as the crisis unfolds.
"Right now, most people are in crisis mode trying to meet basic needs," spokesperson Kelly Pomerville said in an email. "We anticipate that the request for services will jump more substantially as the crisis unfolds and our 'new reality' sets in. More than likely there will be an increase in mental health issues more on the tail end of this pandemic lasting through and past the recovery stage. We anticipate grief, depression and anxiety levels to rise in the longer term as the death toll increases."
Current patients are worried about the safety of their friends and family members, about being out and about even while taking appropriate social distancing measures, and about how they will survive financially.
But the biggest concern is simply about when things will return to normal.
"There's been an increase in anxiety due to the 'unknown' aspect of this crisis," said Nicole Grant, a clinician at CBHC. "What will the world look like in six months, a year from now, both from a societal and personal point of view?"
Mary Tero, a substance abuse therapist, said patients in CHBC's substance abuse programs seem to be doing well, though it's early.
"Anyone I've spoken to is seeing this COVID-19 crisis as a test of many things, including their sobriety," Tero said. "This will be a time that people are going to use drugs and drink alcohol. There will be relapse. There will also be people who find strength they never knew they had. Coping with this situation is going to be difficult, but I do believe that those who make it through this will have a stronger recovery than they can even imagine."
In lieu of face-to-face peer recovery meetings, CBHC is offering online support groups on Zoom, and there's a variety of resources available online from 12 Step programs.
"This challenging time will pass," Pomerville said. "CBHC remains here to aid, guide and support you."
