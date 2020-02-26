Sidewalks and bike paths topped the list of priorities for a handful of people who showed up for a public session on Charlotte County's long-range transportation plan.
The mid-county session was held Tuesday at the Mid-County Library, hosted by the Charlotte County Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization. Staff from the Florida Department of Transportation, District 1, were also on hand to answer questions. FDOT handles a lot of the design work and funding, funneling it from state and federal sources.
Seventeen people registered for the 10 a.m. session, but some of those were local officials and press.
Jan Dick, of Punta Gorda Isles, said his reason for attending was to advocate for more bike paths and greater safety for motorcycles. He couldn't make it to the Punta Gorda session.
"I'm a bicyclist, and I teach motorcycle safety," Dick said. "I get a double whammy. People try to kill me every day."
He particularly worries about the narrow bike lane along U.S. 41, heading into Punta Gorda.
"That's ludicrous to think that those four feet are going to keep you safe," he said.
A couple from Deep Creek came to ask for more sidewalks connecting their region to the east of I-75, with the rest of Charlotte County.
Andy and Evynn Blaher said now that they are retired, they want to step out their door and be able to walk places. Many of their neighbors agree, they said.
"Our community is really isolated from the rest of the county," Andy Blaher said. "There's no way to get to Port Charlotte."
Even if you missed all three public sessions on the long-range transportation plan, there's still time to offer your opinions or suggestions. They don't have to be big grand ideas, or detailed strategies, MPO Director Gary Harrell told the audience Wednesday at the Mid-County Library. They can be small or large.
There are two online ways to add your comments at this point. One is to fill out an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/charlotte2045lrtp. This survey is open through March.
The other is to enter the place of interest to you directly onto an interactive map at wikimapping.com/charlotte-county-LRTP.html. With this map, you can see where other people entered areas of interest. You pick your type of comment, the location, and enter your comment. The interactive map is available for comments through June.
"You can see what other people are saying and interact," said MPO consultant Wally Blain.
The MPO is working on its five-year update to this plan, which is required by the federal government in exchange for gas tax dollars. Regions must regularly maintain a 25-year look ahead that they update every five years. Currently, the MPO and the state regulators are using a plan for 2040. After the update this fall, it will be the 2045 plan.
"It's not that long in transportation years," Harrell said of 25 years.
The federal government also requires localities to find out what their citizens are thinking about road and transportation projects. For Charlotte County, that includes sidewalks, bike paths and buses.
The MPO board includes county commissioners, a city councilor and a Punta Gorda Airport commissioner. They must decide by Oct. 5 whether to accept a Long Range Transportation Plan presented by staff.
MPO staff will hold more public sessions in June to share what they learned from public input.
