PUNTA GORDA — The price of the quilts handmade by Karen Kuske reflects the hundreds of hours of work she puts into them.
Her quilts aren't your typical quilt you might find covering a queen bed inside a guest bedroom.
She creates intricate art quilts with abstract designs or inspired by landscapes. Art quilts are designed to be displayed on the wall, rather than used for comfort.
She said quilting gives her a "broad range, like a painter" for what she wants to create. Art quilts take up less room than those made to be used as bedding, she said, as one of the perks.
"Art quilts are a lot more manageable," she said.
A downside is not many people are in the market for an expensive art piece. It's a niche market.
Right now the costliest piece on her Etsy page is $4,200 for a 63" x 61" landscape piece she based off a photograph she took in Colorado.
Kuske said she began quilting in 2000 after she took a beginner's quilting class at a sewing machine and vacuum shop in California, and fell in love with it.
She said she's been sewing all her life, however. She made clothes, boat cushions and sun awnings for her boat.
"It's a lot easier than sewing clothes," she laughed.
After her class, Kuske said she bought several books on quilting to learn different techniques and designed quilts that appealed to her.
Lighthouse patterns and quilts are her specialty. Her and her late husband spent 12 years living on a boat. She said she was inspired by the architecture and characteristics of the lighthouses they passed. She will often create pieces inspired by photographs she's taken along the way.
In 2003, she designed her first lighthouse pattern based on one she saw on Chesapeake Bay.
"These are nice, people like them," she said.
Kuske added that noticing people shared her interest in lighthouses kind of "snowballed" in a way. She made over 100 lighthouse patterns, and created her website, quiltpatternsmore.com.
Kuske will sell patterns on her website and Etsy shop. It comes with instructions for a full-size pattern. The artist will then cut out fabric according to the pattern, and put together the quilt themselves.
The time it takes her to put together a quilt varies, depending on its size. Designing a pattern could take two to three days and actually putting it together could take up to a couple of months.
"Sometimes I will go through three or four ideas, and then trash it, because it's not the idea I had in my mind," she said.
"If I didn't like it or was frustrated, or bored, I wouldn't do it. You gotta have the passion," she added.
Kuske has also had her quilts showcased in over 40 quilt shows. She began sending her quilts to different quilt shows across the country since 2006. She's done shows where she has been a vendor with her own booth, and shows where she's just sent pieces to be displayed in other states.
Most recently, Kuske's quilt will be featured in the American Quilter's Society QuiltWeek in Charleston, South Carolina from Sept. 25-27.
To see Kuske's quilts and patterns, visit her website at quiltpatternsmore.com/.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
