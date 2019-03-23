Downtown Punta Gorda just got a little brighter, thanks to the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association’s In Stitches knitting club.

Not content with decorating Hector House Plaza with knitted Santas, wooden soldiers and flamingos each Christmas, the group’s fourth “yarn-bombing” installation has for the first time turned the park’s trees pastel with knitted springtime finery.

“I like these colors even better than Christmas red and green!” one club member admitted.

Master gardeners from the Charlotte County Extension Service have confirmed that it’s safe to wrap the trees with polyester yarn, which “breathes” when wet, dries in the sun and doesn’t penetrate to the bark. Punta Gorda City Council gave its okay, and Jerry Presseller offered the park at Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, which hosts his weekly Saturday Farmers Market.

The installation will come down the week after Easter.

