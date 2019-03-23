Downtown Punta Gorda just got a little brighter, thanks to the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association’s In Stitches knitting club.
Not content with decorating Hector House Plaza with knitted Santas, wooden soldiers and flamingos each Christmas, the group’s fourth “yarn-bombing” installation has for the first time turned the park’s trees pastel with knitted springtime finery.
“I like these colors even better than Christmas red and green!” one club member admitted.
Master gardeners from the Charlotte County Extension Service have confirmed that it’s safe to wrap the trees with polyester yarn, which “breathes” when wet, dries in the sun and doesn’t penetrate to the bark. Punta Gorda City Council gave its okay, and Jerry Presseller offered the park at Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, which hosts his weekly Saturday Farmers Market.
The installation will come down the week after Easter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.