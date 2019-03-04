They’re booked into the community

Copperfish Books is a haven where buying and reading books have as much to do with fingers touching as with eyes seeing.
The relationship between the tactile and visual extends to the owners of the pocket treasure chest at the corner of Marion and northbound 41. Cathy Graham and Serena Wyckoff are very much hands-on owners. They’re also seen a lot around town.
The hands-on part is no accident. The business has been their baby since they started selling books out of a garage in Port Charlotte 15 years ago. The being-seen part is kind of accidental. Their recognizability is a product not of self-marketing but of a community involvement that has grown over the years.
What started out as a hobby became in incorporated business in 2006. The women were online and in antique malls until they opened their first brick-and-mortar store just outside of downtown Punta Gorda in 2012.
“We did online work, and then we kind of evolved into working antique malls,” Graham recalled. “So, we went from used books to used and rare books. We were kind of everywhere. We were online. We were in Arcadia. We were in the Galleria.”
Graham said they eventually realized that being in one place would be better than being everywhere.
“We wanted to consolidate, kind of link in with the community,” she said. “We said we’d never open a shop. Sometimes you end of doing things you said you would never do.”
They simultaneously concluded to do what they said they would never do. They spent the next year planning the move.
They spent 3 ½ years on Elizabeth Street before the building at 103 W. Marion became available in 2016.
“Downtown was always our goal,” Graham said.
The store is home to 20,000 volumes. It features display tables that invite casual inspection. And it features shelves deep enough to invite serious digging. It’s a fun place to browse.
The volumes, both new and used, range from classic literature to cat books. It has books for kids and young adults, books written by local historians, books about nature and human survival. Updike is in the shelves. So is Woodward and Obama, and the author of “The Wonky Donkey,” Craig Smith.
“We were going to be a used book store,” Wyckoff said. “We have really evolved to much more new because that’s what people want. They’re looking for the news books that are coming out.”
The store also includes gifts.
A dynamic program that features known authors making regular book-signing appearances has grown over the years into another aspect that helps Copperfish stand out.
And then there’s the community aspect.
“What’s in it for us without that?” Graham asked rhetorically. “Bookstores are different. We’re selling more than just an item. We’re selling connections with people. Bookstores have always sort of been a community hub. That still is true. Once we figured out that’s what we were looking at, we planned it. What we didn’t know was what it would look like.”
As a team, Graham and Wyckoff complement each other nicely. Graham is the outgoing one, always with a smile and wave at hand. She is out front, the welcome wagon. Wyckoff is more reserved, willing to engage but content to observe. She is behind the scenes, the quiet generator.
“Give me a book with interesting characters that I’ll grow to care about, a quiet afternoon to do nothing but read, and I’m happy,” she says in her website bio.
Wyckoff, 57, is a Connecticut girl who was a “quiet kid, an introvert.”
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Skidmore College and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Maryland. She worked in book publishing and web services and served as a geriatric social worker before becoming a bookseller.
Graham, 59, grew up in Orlando “before Disney.” She played basketball and softball in high school before serving in the Air Force. She taught English and Spanish in the Baltimore school system and taught in Costa Rica.
They moved to Port Charlotte in 2005 and have three cats.
They are a couple of girls who started a small business and wound up a big part of their community.
