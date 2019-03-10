One-year-old Cody, a black and tan dachshund, was brought into a Punta Gorda veterinarian’s office with bloody eyes and a cough.
Dr. Dan Bowen of the Animal Medical Clinic of Punta Gorda, said the owners told him the dog had respiratory issues.
However, an owner later confessed that her boyfriend had been shaking the 10 pound wiener dog due to his barking.
“Even when (the dog) was hurting, he was as sweet as can be,” Bowen said.
The boyfriend fervently denied shaking Cody. But what happened to the dog could cause loss of sight or even partial paralysis.
After treating the dachshund, Bowen told the couple he had to report the incident to animal control.
Now, a state bill will protect pets like Cody even further.
SB 774, or the Animal Welfare bill, was filed in the Florida State Senate Feb. 6 by State Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota). The bill would authorize a veterinarian to report animal cruelty without client permission, while also protecting the animal’s medical records.
“I can’t believe that’s not a law now,” Gruters told the Sun. “It’s got to be grueling for the veterinarian...they’re here to help heal these animals and to have to give them back to the same people who did this to the animal in the first place, knowing there may be some type of abuse going on. It’s unfortunate.”
Some veterinarians report animal cruelty already in Charlotte County, according to Brian Jones, the division manager for Charlotte County Animal Control. “We get calls from veterinarians at their discretion if an animal comes in under questionable condition,” he said.
The bill also protects pets when one member of the household is a victim of domestic abuse, granting the victim exclusive custody of the pet.
“You have to protect the animals too, they can’t protect themselves,” Bowen said, worrying an aggressor might “get vengeful” on the animal.
Common signs of animal abuse are broken bones and bloody eyes, Bowen said. If the animal has been previously abused, they will most likely be afraid of a certain demographic, such as if they were abused by a man, the animal won’t go near men.
“They never forget,” Bowen said. “These are some wonderful animals being scarred for the rest of their life.”
Matted fur or poor grooming can also be a sign of neglect, Jones said.
“It kills me,” said Karen Slomba, the director of Charlotte County’s Animal Welfare League. “Animals can’t speak for themselves, they’re the silent victims.”
This bill aims to not only stop further animal abuse from happening, but to potentially catch violent behavior before it affects humans.
“If you treat animals badly, there’s probably a correlation between how you treat other living things as well,” Gruters said.
Bowen, being a foster parent, said the bill could help stop child abusers.
“The sooner you can get the behavior stopped, the better off you are,” he said.
The bill also would require shelter euthanasia technicians to have the ongoing training they need “to ensure shelter euthanasia is done humanely and with dignity,” Slomba said.
Lastly, the bill would stop pet leasing where the pet is collateral for a lease.
“Buyers often don’t realize they’ve signed a lease and that they won’t even own the animal until making all the monthly payments,” Slomba said, “plus a large balloon payment at the end of the lease.”
