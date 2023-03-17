Zechariah Riddle

Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School student Zechariah Riddle, right, shows her new gown to Susan Owens, a retired teacher and Kiwanis Club volunteer, recently at the Gowns for Girls event. 

NORTH PORT — Zakaila Montejo covered her mouth - and her eyes widened.

She was looking at herself in the mirror wearing a new yellow ball gown.


Zakaila Montejo, 17, spent hours looking for the perfect dress for the North Port High School prom.
Jacqui Clarke-Naklen, who oversees the Key Club District and is a Kiwanis Club board member, volunteers both days at the event. 
Yonise Pierre, a North Port High School student, gives the thumbs up after finding a dress she likes at Gowns for Girls.

