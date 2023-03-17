NORTH PORT — Zakaila Montejo covered her mouth - and her eyes widened.
She was looking at herself in the mirror wearing a new yellow ball gown.
The 17-year-old smiled.
A little girl saw her and ran to give her a hug.
"She thinks I'm the Disney princess 'Belle,'" Montejo said.
Montejo and her North Port High friends spent hours trying on dresses March 11 at the Gowns for Girls event at the Hampton Inn in North Port.
She was joined by students from communities all over Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, DeSoto and Collier counties over the weekend at the Gowns for Girls event.
One student drove from Naples to get a glimpse and try on some of the 1,300 gowns.
Stephanie Brown, a middle school teacher in Valrico, and her husband, Jeffrey, brought the gowns for the juniors and seniors to take home.
Stephanie Brown started the organization in 2019 to provides free gowns, dresses, shoes and jewelry for high school girls going to their homecoming and prom dances.
"We knew the students from Lee County to Manatee have been impacted greatly by Hurricane Ian," Stephanie Brown said. "I met some of them today. I'm so happy we could help."
The Browns worked with the North Port High School Key Club and Kiwanis Club of North Port to secure volunteers for the two-day event at the Hampton Inn in North Port.
Then, the day before the event, members of the Leadership North Port Class of 2023 came to help, along with North Port Vice Mayor Alice White. She brought the prom gown she had made by hand, along with a photo of herself, with long strawberry hair, and her date.
"This was a really neat event for students," said White, a retired Charlotte County teacher.
She donated her gown to the NPHS theatre group.
Stephanie Brown said the two meeting rooms in the hotel served as the perfect regional venue for students to try on gowns.
"I'm so glad the hotel was willing to help us," she said. "We had our four makeshift dressing rooms with mirrors and everything worked out just right. The girls tried on all styles of dresses for hours. What's nice is some girls didn't think they would like a certain style, but when they saw what it looked like on them, they fell in love with the gown. They said yes to the dress."
For Zechariah Riddle, finding the right light-blue sleeveless gown to take home was fun.
"Our prom is going to be on a boat," she said.
Riddle attends Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School, Charlotte.
"It's going to be a beautiful day," she said. "I can't wait."
On Saturday, Stephanie Brown tallied 97 girls who received gowns. She then donated 100 to the North Port High School Key Club students who launched the Key Boutique at the school.
"Any students who couldn't come to the event, can come by the Key Boutique and see if there's a dress for them," Key Club adviser Cymon Copley Pomerleau said.
Pomerleau is a North Port High School teacher.
"This was such a great event. We can't thank everyone enough, especially the Browns and their wonderful helper, the Key Club, the Kiwanis, the Hampton Inn, the leadership class which included Commissioner (Debbie) McDowell," she said. "They came to help our girls. I also want to thank the parents who took the time to ensure their girls are all set for the prom and the military ball."
For more information on receiving a gown from the Key Boutique, call 941-451-7358.
