A man caught on surveillance camera in Punta Gorda is accused of snatching a tip off an outdoor table at Leroy’s Southern Kitchen & Bar.
The restaurant posted photos of the alleged thief on its Facebook page, asking for the public’s help identifying the man.
“Alright folks, we need your help again!!!” the post states. “Please help us identify this guy. He apparently thought it was ok to help himself to a cash tip off of one of our outside tables yesterday (Monday 2/25/19). I’m pretty positive the amount he got is much less than what an arrest is going to cost him when he’s caught, but I’m sure he didn’t think of that prior to taking it. Help us catch this thief!!”
The post had 63 comments and 424 shares as of Wednesday afternoon.
Owner Lee Richardson commented on the post that they did not know how much money was taken, but the bill was $65. The server had left the book on the table, expecting the customer to pay in cash. Instead, the patron left cash on the table, which was taken by the suspect.
Last year, the restaurant posted surveillance photos on Facebook after a man stole a picture from off the wall, resulting in the man bringing it back to the establishment.
Richardson’s wife, Jamie, commented on the recent post that similar things probably happen at every establishment around town, but Leroy’s just calls it out.
“Whether it is a few dollars cash, a jacket or a picture on the wall, stealing is stealing and it will not be tolerated in our establishment,” she wrote.
According to Lt. Dylan Renz, the incident was not reported to the Punta Gorda Police Department.
