The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office invited the media over Monday for a dialogue on contentious topics. Here's what they told us:
1) Marsy's Law: We all want clarification.
Administrative Director Andres "A-Rod" Rodriguez discussed the controversial Marsy's Law. Amendment 6 changed Florida's constitution after Florida voters voted it in in 2018. The amendment lays out victims' rights, including the right to have their personal information redacted or withheld.
The law has come under fire by members of the media because it also means law enforcement officers can have their names redacted when they are considered victims, even when they kill a member of the public.
The law states that "every victim" is entitled to the rights. There is nothing that addresses whether law enforcement are included, but in a court case in Broward County, an officer's manslaughter charge was dismissed due to his argument that he was a victim entitled to immunity under Stand Your Ground.
A bill last legislative session that sought to remove law enforcement officers was postponed indefinitely.
"We are dying for clarification," Rodriguez said.
2) Medicine in jail: We've got standards.
The Charlotte County Jail meets the Florida Model Jail Standards and is accredited by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.
Lt. Melissa Kilby said the release of medical records so detainees can get their prescription medications has a fairly fast turnaround, and all inmate complaints are investigated and addressed.
However, a doctor with the jail's medical provider, Corizon Health, was not present to address further questions.
3) Officer involved shootings: They're treated like any other homicide.
When officers are involved in a shooting, Major Crimes responds and notifies the State Attorney's Office, as well as the Internal Affairs Unit, said Lt. John Heck. Investigators from all three entities will respond to the scene for walkthroughs.
Statements are taken, but the officers involved don't give a full interview until a few days later, once they've had time to process the incident.
Once Major Crimes completes the investigation, it is reviewed by the State Attorney's Office. The State Attorney's Office may not make a determination on whether the shooting was justified or not until several months later, after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement completes its testing of the firearms used in the incident.
4) Internal Affairs: More involved than you might think.
Internal Affairs investigations must follow a strict process outlined by the Police Officers' Bill of Rights, said Lt. Jason Zakowich.
If there is any possibility a complaint might involve criminal acts, Major Crimes does its own investigation before Internal Affairs steps in.
In officer-involved shootings, Internal Affairs responds and walks through the scene with Major Crimes but with a focus on possible policy violations. Internal Affairs investigators are not allowed to be present when Major Crimes interviews the officers, but they can follow up with additional questions later.
CCSO is required to do its own internal investigations in order to discipline any its officers, based on a court ruling in Miami-Dade.
Internal affairs investigations are reviewed by a captain, major, colonel, and finally the sheriff, who makes a determination on any formal discipline. Cases involving formal discipline are also sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which has the ability to revoke the officer's certification.
