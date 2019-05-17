There’s a lot going on at Punta Gorda Airport right now.
And being named the third-fastest growing airport in the nation, according to the Florida Department of Transportation’s statewide aviation economic impact study, brings a lot of potential for growth. A new restaurant, a possible new flight school, and maybe even a whole new relationship with another airline.
The Charlotte County Airport Authority had their monthly meeting Thursday.
Here are six things happening at the Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) that you need to know about:
1. Airport to close briefly during season for construction
Be prepared: With the coming rehabilitation and extension of certain runways, PGD will be closed twice in December and a few periods in late Spring 2020. The airport will be closed for 30-hour windows.
Allegiant has adjusted their schedule to accommodate this, according to PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller.
One of the airport’s runways will be shut down for a total of nine to 10 months.
2. New restaurant is coming
With construction of the new General Aviation Center scheduled to start in late 2019, a new restaurant will be coming to the airport.
But it is unclear what type of restaurant this will be.
Restauranteurs would be responsible for funding, designing, developing, constructing, operating and maintaining their approximately 2,500 square-foot restaurant, bar and catering service for at least five years.
The Charlotte County Airport Authority will make a request for proposals available Aug. 1 so budding culinary masters can make their dream restaurant a possible reality.
Proposals will be due Sept. 6 and selected at the Sept. 19 Airport Authority board meeting.
3. There’s bidders to replace Western Michigan University
There are currently two potential leases to Western Michigan University (WMU), commissioners reported.
The first is Charlotte Technical College, which would use the facility to train aviation air frame and power plant mechanics. But Pam Seay, the chair of the Airport Authority, is more excited about the second potential leaser.
Aeroguard International, an Arizona-based flight training center, is working with Florida Gulf Coast University to start a university flight training program.
Aeroguard, along with Charlotte Technical College, has submitted a letter of intent to take over WMU’s lease.
“Having the flight school on the airport, with that connection could be very beneficial,” Seay said. “The flight school itself, they need that space.”
Seay is a faculty member at Florida Gulf Coast University, where she teaches law-related courses in criminal, constitutional and international law.
Whoever is granted the lease will take WMU’s lease beginning Sept. 1.
4. Looking for other airlines
Airport administrators are attending an event deemed the “speed dating for airlines” by PGD CEO James Parish.
The 2019 JumpStart Air Service Development Conference in Nashville will have representatives from more than 25 airlines and 188 airports. PGD will have brief, strategic meetings with a few of these airlines.
“We hope to talk with as many airlines as possible,” Miller said.
Parish said the airport is also “constantly marketing to” other airlines.
Allegiant is currently the sole airline at PGD.
5. A commissioner wants more hangars
With all the construction planned for general aviation, Charlotte County Airport Authority Commissioner Rob Hancik told the board he wants to see hangar development.
The airport has 217 hangars, and 61 people on a wait list. Hangars are rented out at $300 a month, or $350 a month for new tenants, according to Miller.
“I understand they’re expensive to build, but there comes a point in time when we need to address that,” Hancik said. “I see the opportunity to think outside the box,” he said, suggesting the board use revenue collected from existing hangars to build new ones, or at least get the site prepared for future hangars. “There’s plenty of revenue coming in.”
“We have the area laid out in the master plan, moving forward with 24 new hangars is not a significant engineering task,” Parish said.
The board’s next meeting is at 9 a.m. June 20.
