MURDOCK — Ted Ehmann said he is running for Charlotte County Commission to build a sense of community to a growing region of mostly transplants.
Ehmann is one of two candidates competing against incumbent Stephen R. Deutsch for District 4 in the Murdock mid-county area. Candidates must live in the district.
The other candidate, Thomas Sullivan, announced his campaign in August. The primary is Aug. 23. A fourth Republican, Kristen Hansen, dropped out of the race.
Ehmann, 72, arrived in Charlotte County seven years ago from New Jersey.
Ehmann has worked in many roles including art teacher, framing business and art gallery owner. Since retiring to Charlotte County, he has been studying and publishing books on local history.
His main complaint about the current board is developers are allowed to take over.
“The goal of commissioners right now is to make sweetheart deals and develop as much single-family homes as possible,” he said. “The county is growing too big too fast.”
The emphasis on higher density residential projects is obliterating the county’s past, he said. Many development projects set have been OK’d by earlier boards years ago, but Ehmann said he would research if the county has to accept projects proposed today.
“I’m not going to accept verbatim what (county) staff will say,” he said of land use decisions. “I would do my homework.”
Ehman has undertaken projects to help community gathering options.
The first is a new farmers market in Harbour Heights, began Jan. 4, he said. The weekly Tuesday event has already attracted 50 vendors, he said.
Ehman’s second project is in a discussion phase for South Gulf Cove.
In a third project, he wants to market for tourists a Native American Indian shell mound near Charlotte Harbor.
Ehman, on his website www.tedehmann4cccommissioner.com, criticized Deutsch for taking campaign contributions from developers and industries, including previous donations from Allegiant Airlines, Babcock Ranch developers, West Port developers and the Local Home Builders Political Action Committee.
In the current election, he noted contributions up to $1,000 each from Southwest Land Developers, local developers Bruce Laishley and Rick Treworgy — along with real estate agents. Ehmann erroneously listed at least one resident as a developer who is not.
Ehmann has raised $600 from outside sources. Deutsch has raised $41,130.
He believes Old Florida no longer exists in Charlotte County.
“There’s nothing left to preserve. Our pre-history and our history has been bulldozed.”
Instead, he said, he wants county newcomers to become more community oriented.
“We have an awful lot of people who just love being here part of the year,” he said.
Ehmann said he believes voters are ready to boot out incumbents.
“People are looking for change,” he said. “I’m going to bring sustainable growth, a sense of community, a sense of identity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.