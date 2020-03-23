A third person tested positive for coronavirus in Charlotte County Monday, the local Department of Health Director Joe Pepe announced at the county’s press briefing.
About 80 people have been tested in the county, Pepe said, a significantly higher number than the 55 cited on the Department of Health Website dashboard.
Physicians are increasingly using the two new private labs authorized last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Until last week, all testing was coordinated by the state, with hospitals as the front end sites for screening and patient contact.
The dashboard numbers will catch up as the state receives results from private labs, Pepe said. The ages of people tested in Charlotte range from 13-96, according to the dashboard, with an average age of 56 and similar numbers of men and women.
The numbers change minute by minute.
Pepe said that the state has given the county another 160 tests to be used for high risk patients, and to assist in research on the spread of the disease.
Private physicians, if they have the capability to do the test in their office, may do so, he said. They can use their own judgement as to whether or not to test.
In public sector testing, however, the restrictions are generally for people who are very ill, over 65, or with exposure through known travel hot spots, or who have been in contact with a confirmed case.
As the number of test kits available increases, Pepe said, swabs are the limiting factor for testing in the county. The state is working on increasing supplies and determining a wider range of options, he added.
In national hotspots, including places such as Miami, personal protective equipment for health care workers has been the key limiting factor.
