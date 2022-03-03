In 2021, a Charlotte Performing Arts Center concert included students playing recorders and became part of the Punta Gorda Symphony without leaving their seats. The Friday performance involving about 1,200 third-graders and is free and open to the public who must make a reservation.
PUNTA GORDA — More than 1,200 Charlotte County third-graders will perform with the Punta Gorda Symphony today without leaving their classrooms.
The Carnegie Hall Link Up interactive concert, which is free and open to the public, takes place today at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St. in Punta Gorda. An earlier show is fully booked, but seats are available at the 11:45 a.m. performance.
Seating is limited and an RSVP is required. Go to www.PGSymphony.org or call the office at 941-205-5996.
The students from public and private schools in the county will perform with the professional musicians through Zoom, according to Charlotte County Public Schools curriculum specialist Ellen Harvey.
The Punta Gorda Symphony was invited for the first time in 2018 to participate in Link Up, Carnegie Hall’s longest-running education program with more than 100 international partners. It reaches out to 400,000 annually.
For more than 35 years, Link Up has paired orchestras with students in grades 3-5 at schools in their local communities to explore orchestral repertoire and fundamental musical skills.
Link Up provides a free, year-long curriculum that teachers can implement, along with classroom materials, online video and audio resources, and professional development and support.
“The Link Up partnership has enhanced the community’s music education programming,” said Harvey. “The orchestra can be mysterious and unknown to many students, and this program has them performing on recorders right along with Punta Gorda Symphony from their seats.”
She said the county’s music educators spend several months preparing students for the performance; in-school outreach is managed and taught by Punta Gorda Symphony’s principal clarinetist, Stacey McColley, and principal trumpeter, Richard Stoelzel.
Students get a chance to hear the orchestra up close, perform live with professional musicians, explore different styles of music, learn about new composers and performers, and they are exposed to performance-based themes. This year’s theme is “The Orchestra Moves.”
The 2022 Carnegie Hall WMI Link Up concert is sponsored by the Florida Division of Arts and Culture, and the recorders are sponsored by the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation.
