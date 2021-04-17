Construction on Charlotte County's third septic-to-sewer project began Thursday at Hottelet Circle and Ackerman Avenue in Port Charlotte.
The $23 million water quality project affecting 1,760 properties is beginning with water line extensions before proceeding to sewer lines. Commissioners signed off on $565,659 in cost adjustments Tuesday.
Even with cost adjustments, homeowners will still be paying the same amount approved several years ago which is $575 a month for 20 years. That's the subsidized cost for property owners who live in the county's oldest waterfront zones without sewers. Located on Charlotte Harbor, where the Peace and Myakka rivers meet, Ackerman is the third neighborhood to require residents to abandon their septic systems. The other two are El Jobean on the Myakka River and the Spring Lake neighborhoods to the north. El Jobean is nearing completion and Spring Lake is done.
County officials along with environmentalists and scientists have said septic systems in Florida do not work in many parts of the state where the water table annually rises above ground in the rainy season. The systems release high levels of nitrogen into the water table and if near a water body, can cause harmful algal blooms.
The first section to be built is called zone 1, which is below the eastern Ackerman Avenue and north of the Ackerman waterway. This section should be complete and ready for plumbing connections by fall of 2022, said Charlotte County Utilities Public Relations Manager Caroline Wannall. Bidding for construction of the remaining sections should be this summer.
The county has subsidized the multi-year project with $5.3 million in grants from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill lawsuit. Charlotte County utilities is also borrowing $17.6 million from the state's revolving fund for capital projects.
The county is routinely lobbying for septic-to-sewer funding from the state legislature.
Several commissioners have predicted that Florida regulations will soon require communities to start replacing septic systems located near sensitive water systems. There is already similar legislation for residents near fresh water springs in North and Central Florida.
