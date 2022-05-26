PORT CHARLOTTE - It was a big week for Jaden Jankowski. He graduated not once, but twice.
Jankowski graduated from Port Charlotte High School on May 18, and then he graduated again from the Charlotte Technical Center on Wednesday, making him ready to enter the workforce while most of his peers are getting ready for college.
"He will have eight certifications for IT (information technology)," said Doug Christian, his instructor at Charlotte Technical College. "With his career certifications, he is career-ready."
At Jankowski's CTC graduation, held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda, the computer systems and information technology graduate was chosen to give a closing speech.
First, he gave a shout-out to his great-grandmother Mary-Ann Boccia, who was in the audience.
"She helped me obtain my first-ever IT certification," he said.
He went on to express thanks to his instructors and to CTC, and said his days at CTC have been his happiest.
Jankowski, who said he plans a career in cyber-security, is looking at earning some $70,000 a year or more, Christian said.
"We are very, very proud of him; he is just an outstanding student all the way around," Christian added.
Calling Jankowski "a jewel in the CTC crown," his instructor also called the student "the comeback kid."
Suffering from ADD, Murdock Middle School was a challenge, Jankowski said.
"I've always struggled in school," he said. "I was a trouble-maker."
Then, he started attending high school.
"I had to change who I am."
While attending Port Charlotte High School, Jankowski took IT courses from CTC.
"Once I found Charlotte Technical College, that's when I enjoyed learning," he said.
He not only graduated with a high school diploma, but with industry certifications from CTC.
He said he "fell in love" with his IT courses and applied himself to his studies.
"I used to never do homework," he said. "I changed my whole way I looked at education."
Jankowski started studying six hours a day.
Jankowski was raised by his mother's parents, Tina and Gustavo Malnero, since he was about a year old. He said he would like to provide for his family.
"I'm very motivated about having higher pay," he said. "I have a bunch of goals."
He said his grandfather Gustavo Malnero, who works in construction, is "the hardest worker."
"He came to America from South America and has a great work ethic," Jankowski said.
His grandparents praised him.
"I am so proud of him," said his grandmother Tina Malnero. "This boy has moved mountains."
Now that graduation has come and gone, Jankowski is looking ahead. Online courses from Western Governors University are next, his grandmother said.
They celebrated all his accomplishments May 25 at the Wyvern Hotel in Punta Gorda for a celebratory dinner. And May 26 is his 18th birthday.
Malnero said CTC and the IT curriculum was "his calling" from the first time he entered the classroom.
"I said at the time, 'This kid's going to change the world.'"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.