Jenn and Sean Ramsey had given up on the idea of having children, but the idea didn’t give up on them.
Both in their 40s, the Port Charlotte couple adopted their daughter, Bella, and son, Jakob, on Monday through Zoom, an online video-conferencing tool.
“We’re so happy the adoption’s finally done, and they’re ours,” Jenn Ramsey said. “We just have our family.”
Parenthood was a dream they had given up on after a long struggle of infertility. Then, on a cruise in 2016, they met another couple who started telling them about fostering. Ramsey said she had thought in passing about adoption, but it seemed like a difficult road to go down. This time, the idea stuck with them.
“It was like the Kia Cruise was the start of what led us to be parents,” Ramsey said. “We had a really good time, and I couldn’t stop thinking about it when I left the ship. It was like we really need to do this.”
They started taking classes to get licensed for foster care, and shortly before they were licensed, Ramsey had to have a hysterectomy. After the procedure, she was put in the maternity ward for the night.
“I was literally getting my license to have a child, and it was like the last possible hope of having my own child was taken away,” she said. “This is supposed to be how I have children ... It just kind of made sense.”
The first child they fostered was a little boy who was later reunited with family and moved to New York. Sean Ramsey said if the they hadn’t also had Bella at the time, they may have stopped fostering after that.
“It was one of the hardest things,” Jenn Ramsey said. “We loved him. We still love him. We think about him all the time.”
But from the start, and even with Bella, they were always on board with reunification as the first goal of fostering. They had Bella’s biological mother over to their house multiple times to try and help her bond with her daughter.
“Our goal in fostering was to help these children reunite with their families,” Ramsey said. “That’s the No. 1 priority when fostering; we really believed that ... Some (foster) parents, they almost point out everything the parents do wrong and they just work against the parents to get the kids they want to keep. I always felt that was wrong.”
Ramsey said she always had a feeling Bella would be her daughter, but she continued to try and help her family reunite.
“The first time I picked Bella up, I just saw this light in her and was like, oh my gosh, she’s mine, she needs me,” she said. “At one point in Bella’s case, she potentially was going to be moved to a different state to be with family, and we thought for sure she was going to go. Then a situation in that state happened and she got to stay, and I just kind of always knew it.”
Bella was 3 months old when they got her, and now she’s 2 ¾ years. They got Jakob when he was 3 weeks old, and he’s now 18 months.
Ramsey calls them her “twilight babies.”
“When we first had Bella, I said, ‘Oh, like Twilight,’” Ramsey said. “And then it was so funny, we had Jakob, and I was like, ‘If they call with an Edward, we’ll have to take him.’”
She said normally babies’ front teeth come in first, but Jakob got his side teeth in first, which made him look like a little baby vampire.
“The weirdest thing is we’ve had Bella for so much longer than him; the fact that their cases ended up at the exact same place at the exact same time was so bizarre,” Ramsey said. “We actually got to adopt them like they were already siblings.”
The Zoom adoption went quick, Ramsey said, and in some ways they missed out on things like having their photo taken with a judge and hugging their case manager. But they still managed to make it special by inviting friends and family to watch and having a big FaceTime call afterward.
Bella knew it was “Adoption Day” and a party, though she didn’t understand the meaning. The Ramseys said they plan to make sure the two always know they’re adopted.
“I absolutely believe their biological parents loved them very deeply,” she said. “I just believe they are unable at this time to be in their lives, and we are absolutely honored to raise these children as our own.”
