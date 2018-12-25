If you could turn the sound off, Christy and Bob Federici setting up their family’s Christmas dinner looks like any other typical holiday scene − candles, red and green linens, holiday plates ... a Christmas tree with presents in the corner.
Turn the sound back on, and it doesn’t take long for the constant pops and shouts of pickleball play to drown out the holiday serenity.
“This is a light day,” Bob said, referring to the 60 or more pickleball players at Gilchrist Park on Monday. “On a busy day, there can be closer to 150 people at the courts. It’s like the water drip torture all day every day.”
The City Council held a special emergency meeting on Sunday to reverse a previous decision made to suspend play at the courts for Christmas Eve after 1 p.m. through Christmas Day. The Sunday meeting was unusual for the City Council since special emergency meetings were not held for either Hurricane Irma or the shooting death of Mary Knowlton, Council Member Jaha Cummings said. Council members decided to keep the courts open for Monday and Tuesday while restricting gameplay from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We were dissatisfied by the results of (Sunday’s) meeting because I think the City Council flip-flopped,” said Bob. “This is (like) mob rule. I think they got bullied. I think they can’t handle these pickleball people. The pickleball community made it all about their families and friends coming down to Punta Gorda to play pickleball for the holidays. Well, we have family and friends that want to celebrate with us here, too.”
If the noise wasn’t enough, the Federicis said they have been threatened by players at the park for speaking out.
“It’s like a street gang,” said Christy. “If you join them, they are your their best friend. If not, you get yelled at, you get threatened. We’ve had to call the cops numerous times. We’ve received threats. They yell at us from the road. They back into our driveway and then cut across the grass and spin their tires to tear up the yard.”
The Federicis are considering installing security cameras around their property.
“I don’t know that any of them per se are dangerous,” said Bob, “but you always have the one ‘far-out-there’ person. I don’t think the majority of them will come over and damage anything.”
Compromise?
The word “compromise” is often lobbed during city discussions about pickleball.
“I think it is a nice compromise,” said pickleball player Chris Buckland of Maryland about the council’s recent decision. “We are only here for a week so it still gives us a chance to play.”
The Federicis, on the other hand, did not feel like compromise was the right word for this action, or for any decision being considered for the noise issues at the park.
“There is no compromise when the (council) just reinstates play,” said Bob. “This is not a compromise, this is the status quo. You can’t play 365 days a year from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then whine because you can’t play one day. The pickleball people are telling me they want to be fair and they want to be friends with the neighbors. Okay, then why can’t we have two days. Compromise to me was always a more 50/50 understanding. This doesn’t sound like that to me.”
The Federicis bought their historic home in the mid-1990s. At that time, Gilchrist Park was not as popular, the view of Charlotte Harbor was pristine and the pickleball courts were tennis courts.
“That’s why we bought it,” said Christy. “It was a gorgeous view and just a little bit of tennis and we knew that.”
The city has proposed an acoustical fence as a compromise. Acoustical fences are made of a flexible material and effective for dampening noise, however, they are often made of a solid material.
“And then you block everything,” said Christy. “It’s blocking your view. It’s destroying your property values, it’s further impairing the look of the park. The City Council has taught me that we don’t matter.”
Another hope being tossed around in the local community is the Pickleplex at Florida Southwestern State College will provide some relief for the residents by Gilchrist Park. Pickleplex will provide players with 32 outdoor courts and eight indoor courts. But Gilchrist players say that’s not enough.
“You see all the people not playing,” said Debbie Sarkesian outside of the Gilchrist park courts on Monday. “We will need to retain these courts despite Pickleplex. The Pickleball community is a community-oriented group. We get a negative slant but that is not accurate.”
“It’s not some game we are trying to play here,” said Bob. “It impacts our lives and the other homeowners lives everyday. We want the City Council to admit that they screwed up by putting these courts here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.