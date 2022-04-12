PORT CHARLOTTE — Ruth Beisheim, who turned 95 on April 3, was ecstatic her birthday wish came true — and then some.
“It’s unbelievable,” she said. “I didn’t think your readers would want to send a little old lady a card.”
After a story about her appeared in The Daily Sun on March 3 in which she said she wanted to receive 95 cards from 95 countries on her 95th birthday, cards and postcards began to pour in.
“I have a shopping bag full,” she said.
On Friday, the social director at her assisted living facility, Sierra Cook, helped Beisheim count them. The total that day was 254.
“But I got another card after that,” Beisheim said.
Some were from other countries, like the Netherlands and Germany.
Feeling isolated during the pandemic and overeating, Beisheim said her doctor recommended she take a medication.
“But I refused. I can see funny in anything there is; I could have been a stand-up comic,” she said.
Beisheim admitted the pandemic had taken a toll on her emotionally. She said she knew she needed something to jump start her spirits.
“I almost forgot how to laugh,” she said.
That’s when she picked up the phone and called The Daily Sun with her birthday request.
Beisheim and her husband, Wilbur, lived in Port Charlotte for many years. He died in 2007. She is living at the Carriage House in Oxford, near The Villages.
She said she was used to being active. Her husband had a career in the military and the couple traveled all over the world. Beisheim was a nurse and would work where her husband was stationed.
At Carriage House, Beisheim remained active with various activities and outings. But the pandemic put an end to that, she said.
Now, the spark she was looking for has returned, Beisheim said.
“This put a smile on my face I haven’t been able to wipe off. It has livened me up.”
One of the responses “just touched me,” she said.
“A teacher in Indiana had her 20 students make cards for me, which the teacher put in an envelope and sent.”
That teacher is Kathryn Ahrendt, who teaches second grade at Bailly Elementary School in Chesterton.
“I sent the teacher $95 for her to give her class a pizza party,” Beisheim said.
“One woman wrote to me and said her birthday is the same day as mine, so I sent her a card,” she said.
A well-wisher who sent Beisheim a gift enclosed her phone number. “I called her right away and we chatted.”
Beisheim said the woman spent $5 on postage, “so I sent her $5.”
She said eventually she will communicate with many of the people who sent her birthday and Easter greetings as well.
“I am copying all of their addresses,” she said.
“If I had known this sooner, I would have started to ask for cards for earlier birthdays, but I did go ziplining on my 90th birthday,” she said.
She said she already has a bucket list and things she wants to do before or on her 100th birthday.
“I want to ride in a driver-less car, get my eyebrows tattooed, and fall in love,” she said. “Wouldn’t it be something if I catfished somebody and sent them a photo of me at 18?”
