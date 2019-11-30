PHILADELPHIA — Out of 2,000 dogs, and 194 breeds, from across the country, "Thor" was victorious.
The 2-year-old bulldog was named top dog or Best in Show at the 2019 National Dog Show Thursday, WINK News reported.
“He’s a dog that always gives everything for me,” Thor's handler, Eduardo Paris, told NBC after the win.”I love this dog and that’s all for me.”
Before competing for Best in Show, he beat out 19 other breeds in the Non-Sporting Group, which included the Chinese Shar-Pei and Shiba Inu.
For the title, Thor faced off against six other group winners: a Havanese from the Toy Group, a Golden Retriever from the Sporting Group, an Old English sheepdog from the Herding Group, a Siberian husky from the Working Group, a Soft-Coated Wheaten terrier from the Terrier Group and the Pharaoh hound from the Hound Group.
Over 200 breeds were eligible to compete in the show.
Next year's dog show is Nov. 14 and 15, and will be broadcast Thanksgiving Day. Tickets go on sale the first week of June.
