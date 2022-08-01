Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids project will deliver over 4,000 new pairs of shoes to Charlotte County students in need this year. In the project's 18 years of existence, it has collected almost 100,000 pairs of new shoes for local children.
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids project hit its goal again this summer to supply thousands of pairs of shoes for local students in need.
The final count was 4,359 pairs collected over the last few months in shoes and money. The drive began June 19, and wrapped up up July 24.
Shoes collected are now distributed to schools, which give them to students throughout the school year.
Organizers were concerned they might not meet the goal in July.
“We are at the midway point with 25% collected,” project founder and chairperson Christy Smith told The Daily Sun on July 17. “I have faith we will reach our goal, as we have always been provided for in past years.”
The program has been around for 18 years providing brand new shoes for Charlotte County students.
In that time, 98,736 pairs have been distributed to local students.
"At a $15 value per sneaker over the years, that amounts to $1.48 million in fundraising," Smith said Monday.
For this year, the average price per pair in this current year was $16 to $18, according to Smith.
The cheapest shoe was bought at $4.36, a "super coupon day," she said.
The most expensive pair was bought at $59 — "a size 15 men's."
Smith said reaching their goal is evidence "to the power of prayer and the generosity which abounds in the hearts of those who live and work in our community."
"For our youth, this means there are sneakers ready and waiting for those who need them," Smith said. "There is a wonderful selection of colors, sizes and styles. Most importantly, happy feet fill a happy soul and mind which allows learning to commence."
In Charlotte County, school begins August 10.
There were 41 business and nonprofit locations that participated this year. For a list of those businesses, go to ShoesForKidsProject.org.
"Have you ever had to decide whether it is best to pay a late fee on the electric bill or to instead pay the rent on time?" Smith wrote in a July 31 email to The Daily Sun. "Have you had beans for supper multiple nights, just to stretch the dollar for something which is a higher priority? Financial constraints are real and they touch many lives, so this project along with others in our community help fill the gaps for back to school costs, as well as needs throughout the year."
Smith described a recent situation where she was shopping for missing sizes that were requested by school members involved with the group.
"I met/ran into two folks who were thankful for the blessing of new sneakers for their young ones and one who was thankful to be able to help another in need," Smith said. "The first was a grandmother raising her grandchildren ... their mother had to step away from the family dynamics."
The second, Smith added, was a single mother who had received shoes from the project a few years ago.
"This year, she told me her kids could just use hand-me downs from their siblings until she had enough money to buy new sneakers," Smith said. "I told her to save her money for another needed school item or home item and that the shoes were covered.
"They were at the school and ready for her young ones to pick the 'perfect pair' for them."
