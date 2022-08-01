PORT CHARLOTTE — The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids project hit its goal again this summer to supply thousands of pairs of shoes for local students in need.

The final count was 4,359 pairs collected over the last few months in shoes and money. The drive began June 19, and wrapped up up July 24.


