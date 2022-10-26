PORT CHARLOTTE - A semi-truck filled with toys is bound for Port Charlotte.
Thousands of free toys will be given to children who suffered losses from Hurricane Ian.
The giveaway is 3-6 p.m. Friday - or until the last toy has been given out - at Punta Gorda Association of Realtors, 3320 Loveland Boulevard.
Ashlee's Toy Closet is a Nevada-based nonprofit organization delivering the toys "for children of all ages, 0 through 18," Ericka Smith said.
Ericka Smith's daughter, Ashlee started the charity when she was 8, about 15 years ago.
Ashlee had lost all of her own toys in a house fire.
Later on, her firefighter father was working at the 2007 Angora Fire site in Lake Tahoe. He sent her a photograph that showed a burned home - but Ashlee only noticed the burned toys.
She told her mother she had to help other children who lost their own toys, because she knew exactly how the kids felt.
Ashlee's Toy Closet was formed and for the past 15 years the 501c(3) has collected and donated more than 5 million toys worldwide.
Ericka Smith told The Daily Sun on Wednesday she and Ashlee will be arriving in Port Charlotte on Thursday and will sort through the toys, dividing the bounty into two.
The other half will be given to children in Fort Myers on Saturday, at The Luminary Hotel.
Smith said her daughter has toys "on hand" all the time since it began.
"We have a lot of local sponsors," she said.
Toys will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and only children present will be able to pick toys. Parental ID, proof of loss and address will be required.
The event is sponsored by StellarMLS; Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc.; Royal Palms Coast Realtor Association; Venice Area Board of Realtors; Luminary Hotel; King of Freight; Lig Rentals, and hundreds of donors who made the trip possible.
To donate to Ashlee's Toy Closet, visit: https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Ashlee%27s%20Toy%20Closet
