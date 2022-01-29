ENGLEWOOD — Bob Irwin added Peanut Butter Porter from Fort Myers Brewing Company to the Untappd beer app on his cellphone.
"I will reach 1,000 pours today," said Irwin, who sampled beer with his cousin Mike Doyle of Venice, at the Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset Englewood Beer Fest along Dearborn Street. "My favorite so far is the Peanut Butter Porter."
For a decade Doyle and Irwin went to the World Expo of Beer Frankenmuth, Michigan. They sampled many of the 90 beers, sometimes using the "fast pass" lane.
On Saturday, they wore "custom made" pretzels and beef jerky on a string around their necks while comparing notes on the breweries — which included Fort Myers Brewing Co., Palm City Brewing Co., Point Ybel Brewing Co., Keel Farms Agrarian Ale and Cider, Sierra Nevada Brewing, The Tank Brewing, Lagunitas, Cigar City Brewing, Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. and Crazy Dingo Brewing.
"I liked trying Keel Farms because I hadn't tasted the cider from there before," Doyle said. "I wouldn't have known if I would buy a six pack of it if I had had a sample. So far I like the Hair of the Dog from Crazy Dingo Brewing."
Courtney Decker and Aaron Carter of Englewood had several samples in the beer garden area Saturday. Decker's "Game of Thrones" shirt said "I Drink And I Know Things."
"So far I like Pints in Paradise because they have a really good wheat beer," Decker said. "This is our first time at beer fest."
Carter said it's not their first time enjoying time on Dearborn Street.
"We usually come out for FAME Music City (Friends for the Advancement of Musical Education) fundraisers and other events on Dearborn Street," Carter said. "We like to support the nonprofits, the restaurants and other businesses on Dearborn Street. We love Dearborn."
While there were fewer people than expected by Sunset Rotary members due to high winds and the cold, the event attracted thousands. Some threw axes inside the mobile unit, others listened to live entertainment from Noah’s Arcade and the FlatWater Band.
Tony Babington, Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset member and chair of the event, did behind the scenes work throughout the event helping brewers and other vendors.
"Things are going very well," he said. "It's a little windy and that may have kept some away, but we've really had a good day."
Like all other breweries, Jamie Ratcliff, owner of Bull Frog Brewing Co., sold hundreds of samples.
"Jamie and I grew up here and graduated from Lemon Bay High School," said his wife Kelly. "It's good to come back and see everyone again."
The Sunset Rotary Club plans on using some of the proceeds for local charities, scholarships and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.