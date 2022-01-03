PORT CHARLOTTE - A Port Charlotte man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a three-car crash Sunday.
Tomas I. Guevara, 61, was charged by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of driving under the influence and DUI with damage to property or person of another.
Guevara’s arrest resulted from a call on Sunday, reporting a car crash at the intersection of Midway Boulevard and Tamiami Trail. Deputies and EMS staff reported that Guevara, the driver of one of the three vehicles, was “possibly impaired,” appeared “confused,” and had “very slow reactions.”
After the vehicles were moved off the road and into a nearby parking lot, deputies interviewed several people involved in the incident.
According to authorities, one of the other drivers told deputies that they were stopped in traffic on the inside left turn lane of Midway Boulevard, waiting to turn onto Tamiami Trail northbound.
The vehicle had been stopped for approximately three minutes when, “out of nowhere,” the driver was rear-ended by a white Dodge Dakota car identified as belonging to Guevara.
The Dodge was estimated to be going 30 miles per hour at the point of contact.
Deputies also interviewed Guevara, who they report was still showing slow reactions. He was read his Miranda rights, and expressed he was willing to continue speaking to law enforcement.
During the interview, deputies reported that a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” came off of Guevara’s breath, he had difficulty maintaining balance, and his eyes were “watery” with contracted pupils.
Guevara agreed to undergo several field sobriety tests, which he subsequently failed, according to the arrest report. He was then arrested and taken to a local hospital to be “medically cleared,” before being transported to Charlotte County Jail.
A breath test was conducted on Guevara at the jail; the samples read off blood alcohol content of .009 and .007 percent, roughly two hours after the crash. While this was under the legal limit, deputies asked if he would be willing to speak with a “drug recognition expert,” which he agreed to; he also agreed to provide a urine sample.
Guevara is set for a mandatory court appearance on Jan. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.