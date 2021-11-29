CHARLOTTE HARBOR -- A pickup, a sedan and a larger truck wound up in a crunch Monday afternoon in a three-car crash on Harborview Road.

The crash occurred near the intersection with Kings Highway, just down the street from The Daily Sun's Charlotte Harbor office.

Charlotte County firefighters and deputies arrived at the scene shortly after being dispatched at 1:13 p.m., and blocked off the crash scene in the rightmost lane.

Two patients refused medical transportation at the scene, according to Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Todd Dunn.

The middle car in the crash appeared to suffer the most visible damage, with a popped hood and a caved-in rear.

