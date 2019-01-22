Three cars were involved in an accident along the Martin Luther King Day parade route in Punta Gorda Monday.
The accident, which occurred at 9:45 a.m. at the corner of Olympia Avenue and northbound U.S. 41, involved three SUVs and backed up traffic four city blocks, according to eyewitness Aidan Bell Moldoff. The parade itself was not affected.
Punta Gorda Police were there within minutes, and one of the drivers was removed by stretcher and taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to Moldoff. The scene was cleared roughly 45 minutes after the accident happened.
