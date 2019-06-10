Three Sarasota men were arrested Friday night for stealing cement from a construction site in Port Charlotte, authorities said.
A witness saw the men removing cement bags from the site on Caroline Drive and alerted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies pulled over a box truck that was leaving the scene and driving erratically. A deputy saw the bags of cement through a hole in the rear door of the truck.
Elessandro De Oliveira E Silva, 30, Hudson Assis Do Carmo, 36, and Jose Dis Fernandes De Souza, 49, were charged with trespassing on a posted construction site and grand theft from a posted construction site. Each charge resulted in a $5,000 bond.
Silva was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was released on $11,000 bond.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to report suspicious activity by calling 941-639-0013.
The Sheriff’s Office, 7474 Utilities Road in Punta Gorda, and the Charlotte-Desoto Building Industry Association, 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd. in Port Charlotte, provide free signs for contractors to protect their properties.
Cops looking for robbery suspects
Between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Monday, three black males of unknown ages entered a home on the 21000 block of Burkhart Drive brandishing firearms, demanding money and narcotics, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The men wore all black clothing, face masks, ski caps and gloves.
The suspects were described as an overweight black male about 6 feet tall; a skinny black male approximately 6 feet tall; and a third suspect with no physical description.
Authorities said they have no vehicle description.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who has information about this incident to contact CCSO at the non-emergency number, 941-639-2101, or through their mobile app.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Catherine Marie Allford, 63, 200 block of Baytree Drive, Rotonda West. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries, DUI alcohol or drugs, DUI damage to property or person, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $15,000.
• David Eugino Billuk, 37, 4300 block of Jackson St., Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,500.
• Evans Bissainthe, 39, 2200 block of Rio de Janiero Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional bodily harm and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
• Daniel Lewis Cossin, 34, 11300 block of Visby Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Sarah Elizabeth Matrango, 31, 6200 block of Montecalm Drive., North Port. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer, amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Chase Taylor Cocroft, 30, 400 block of Blackburn Road, Nokomis. Charge: driving without license revoked (habitual offender). Bond: $5,000.
• Anthony Paul Schmidt, 53, 500 block of Alta Vista, Englewood. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, loitering or prowling. Bond: $10,000.
• Wesley Karl Crawn, 53, 1100 block of Davis Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Eric Darrell Jones, 37, 400 block of East Langsner St., Englewood. Charge: driving without a license revoked (habitual offender). Bond: $2,500.
• Chandra Leah Hanson, 36, of Billings, Montana. Charges: three counts of possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Maria Magdela Montanez Colon, 63, 5600 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Mark Creel, 49, 1800 block of Mississippi Avenue, Englewood. Charge: nonpayment of child support. Bond: $1,100
• Jason McCain, 21, 2000 block of Lisbon Street, Venice. Charges: two counts of larceny, petit theft, second degree. Bond; $240.
• Trevor Mills, 21, 200 block of Lisbon Street, Venice. Charges: two counts of larceny, petit theft, second degree. Bond: $240.
• David Vincent, 59, 1600 block of Rossanne Place, Englewood. Charge: aggravated assault with weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $20,000.
• Michael Agee, Jr., 49, 5100 block of Sylvania Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $2,500.
• Casey Arena, 45, 2400 block of Caraway, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Christopher Corpus, 21, 6000 block of W. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $4,000.
• William Raimbeau, 57, 300 block of North Havana Road, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• David Bailey, 23, 4800 block of Sands Souci Avenue, North Port. Charge; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Timothy Byrnes, 28, 6000 block of Merrill Street, North Port. Charges: obtain controlled substance by fraud, withhold information from prescriber. Bond: None.
• Cedric Mitchell, 44, 7500 block of Darlene Street, North Port. Charge: simple assault, domestic. Bond: None.
• Danielle Scarpelli, 28, 6000 block of Merrill Street, North Port. Charge; obtained controlled substance by fraud. Bond: $5,000.
• Darren Schure, 3700 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Lindsay Burke, 32, 600 block of Spruce Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• James Christianson, 37, 6300 block of Jordan Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of DUI. Bond: $620.
• David Farra, 49, 14000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Donna Busca, 49, 200 block of U.S. 41, Venice. Charge: child neglect. Bond: none.
• Timothy Onstatt, 48, 2900 block of Royal Palm Drive, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Kodey Caliri, 25, 6300 block of Balboa Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.