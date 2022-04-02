PUNTA GORDA — Three people died in a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Bermont Road (County Road 74).

A Florida Highway Patrol press release states the driver and passenger of the pickup truck and the driver of the semitrailer were pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident occurred when the pickup truck, traveling west, and the tractor-trailer, traveling east, collided when the pickup truck traveled onto the eastbound lane.

The front left of the pickup truck collided with the front left of the tractor-trailer.

The two vehicles were engulfed in flames; Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded and put out the vehicle fires, spokesperson Todd Dunn said.

First responders were dispatched to 49941 Bermont Road, which is in Punta Gorda but east of State Road 31 near the Glades County border, said Dunn.

Identification of the deceased remains pending and the crash remains under investigation, said Lt. Gregory S. Bueno, spokesperson for FHP.

