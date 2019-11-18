vehicle

The Ford Transit overturned on Interstate 75 and struck a barbed wire fence.

PUNTA GORDA — Three people were injured in a Charlotte County crash Monday morning on Interstate 75 after being ejected from their vehicle near the Tuckers Grade exit, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Around 7:55 a.m., Victor Woodard, 56, of Cape Coral, was driving a 2013 Ford Transit with passengers Quajay Williams, 26, of Fort Myers, and Jahiem Douse, 18, of Cape Coral, according to a press release.

Woodard was in the center northbound lane when he reportedly moved into the right lane and struck the left rear of a freight truck driven by Manuel Reyes, 62, of Miami.

Woodard’s vehicle swerved onto the shoulder and overturned, striking a barbed wire fence, according to a press release. All three occupants were ejected and landed on the grassy embankment.

The vehicle came to a stop after striking two pine trees. Woodard, Williams and Douse were all transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with injuries ranging from serious to minor.

Woodard and Williams were both cited for failure to wear a seat belt. Williams was also cited with improper lane changing, according to FHP.

