PUNTA GORDA - Reports of a car part theft led to the arrest of three Punta Gorda residents — a man, his father, and his girlfriend — on Tuesday.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of Caleb Ian Fisher, 21; Jason Robert Fisher, 46; and Haley Nicole Martin, 19, in a news release on Wednesday.
“I’m glad that these individuals are now going to be facing the consequences of their actions,” Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in the release. “They made a choice to be involved in this life, and now it has caught up to them.”
Charlotte County deputies responded to a call from a vehicle storage lot in Punta Gorda Tuesday morning. The caller told authorities that two catalytic converters had been cut off his vehicle.
Deputies on the scene also discovered that converters had been removed from a second vehicle, as well as a hole cut in the property’s chain-link fence.
During the investigation, deputies also conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Martin with the elder Fisher in the passenger seat.
At the time, according to CCSO, there was an open warrant for Fisher in connection to a catalytic converter theft from August; he was arrested during the traffic stop on this warrant.
Jason Fisher was searched after he was taken into custody, including a backpack he had on his person; the search found, according to deputies, a cordless handheld saw, several saw blades, and a large pair of cutters.
Authorities said in the release that these items matched to the items suspected to have been used in the converter thefts that day.
Deputies subsequently visited Jason Fisher’s home on Safford Street to speak with other residents about his “possible involvement in the thefts.”
According to deputies, they knocked on the door and waited for a response. While they were waiting, they noticed “an open panel with what appeared to be a catalytic converter in plain view.”
Deputies asked for and received a “lawful search warrant” to search the residence, then moved to execute that warrant.
As the deputies prepared the search warrant, Caleb Fisher arrived at the residence. Deputies reported that they requested that Caleb Fisher to ask others in the residence to leave while the search warrant was executed.
According to authorities, Caleb made a phone call; shortly afterward, Martin exited the residence with an infant in her arms.
The search of the home led to the discovery of multiple firearms and several boxes of ammunition, according to CCSO. One of the firearms found in the home was allegedly stolen from Hillsborough County.
A room at the house belonging to Jason Fisher was also searched; authorities allege that a plastic bag containing methamphetamine was discovered as well as weapons and ammunition.
“Both Jason and Caleb are convicted felons and cannot legally possess firearms,” read the news release.
Caleb Fisher was charged with one count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon.
Jason Fisher was charged with the same count, as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Martin was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and child neglect without bodily harm.
All three suspects are currently being held at Charlotte County Jail on no bond.
