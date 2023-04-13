PORT CHARLOTTE — Authorities announced the arrest of three juvenile suspects on burglary charges Thursday.
The three minors were allegedly caught pulling on door handles in a Port Charlotte neighborhood on April 11 while wearing hoodies and face coverings, according to a news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell warned local residents that just locking car doors and removing valuables from cars could significantly deter burglary attempts, while also praising the caller who reported the suspected burglary.
“These boys were admittedly bored and decided to ‘car hop,'" Prummell said in the release. "Imagine if they stumbled upon a firearm?”
The three suspects' names and ages were listed in the CCSO news release, though their processing photos were withheld due to their ages.
The Daily Sun is not disclosing their names due to their ages.
A 15-year-old has been charged with two counts of petit theft, four counts of armed burglary, and eight total counts of burglary.
A 12-year-old has been charged with two counts of petit theft, three counts of burglary in an occupied dwelling, and 10 counts of burglary.
A 13-year-old has been charged with one count of burglary.
After the initial 911 call, according to the news release, deputies canvassed the area and saw the suspects entering and exiting a parked vehicle. A knife was found on one of the juveniles after they were taken into custody.
"The juveniles were taken to our local district office to be interviewed and provided information on the vehicles they had entered. They were arrested and charged accordingly," the release report read.
