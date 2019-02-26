Three people were rescued by Charlotte County Fire & EMS after their boat sank in the vicinity of the Elkcam Waterway Sunday morning.
Marine 2 responded to a call from the boat owner regarding the sinking vessel, according to Fire & EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn. The three individuals were wearing life jackets and standing in about two feet of water a mile from shore.
The Fire & EMS personnel maneuvered into the shallow water and pulled the individuals from the water, transported them to Grassy Point Yacht Club, where they met the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to document the incident.
None of the three required medical attention, but they were all thankful to make it back to solid ground, Dunn stated in a Facebook post.
The FWC was investigating the incident as a boating accident, but the report was not yet available Monday, according to Public Information Officer Brian Norris.
