PUNTA GORDA - Three students from one Punta Gorda family were named finalists in the 2022 Thomas Alva Edison Kiwanis Regional Science & Engineering Fair held in February.
Erik, Elliot and Ella Courtney presented projects in mathematics and engineering.
Ella is a seventh grader at Punta Gorda Middle School and earned her second appearance as a regional finalist for the junior division.
Elliot, a sophomore at Charlotte High School, placed second with his research on preserving Florida's coral barrier reef. He has been a regional finalist for both years of high school.
A certified diver, Elliot was involved in cleaning and planting corals in the Florida Keys for his project.
A senior at CHS, Erik has been a regional finalist for all four years. He has accumulated a substantial list of scholarships and awards ranging from NASA to local colleges.
"There is much money and support for people to learn and succeed. You just have to spend the time to apply," he said.
The siblings' scholarships have allowed them to travel to all 50 states through different programs, including full scholarships to U.S. Space Camp.
This year, Erik's project involved studying the role of albedo and how pollutants or different products can help stop ice melt.
He told his teachers he became intrigued by this research through a Greenland summer research study. Originally he was to have visited Greenland; his trip was fully funded through Dartmouth University. But due to the pandemic, the projects became virtual.
This year's science fair project extended his research and it was presented in December at the American Geophysical Union conference held in New Orleans.
Erik is planning to study Environmental Engineering at FGCU next year. He said he has "a vested interest in finding engineering solutions to the many problems faced on our planet, from renewable energy to clean/sustainable drinking water."
The brothers became certified divers through a Boy Scout Award; both are Eagle Scouts, band members, and are involved with community service with groups such as Habitat for Humanity.
Ella is also a Scout.
Erik is currently completing a documentary film on the deteriorating Florida corals as part of the FSW Honors Program, where he will graduate with his associate degree after graduation from CHS.
The film will complete the requirements for the Albert Einstein Science Award in Scouts, earned by only seven Scouts in the history of scouting.
