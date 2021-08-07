When Charlotte County Public Schools board members meet with lawmakers, they will be asking for three things.
At a workshop Tuesday, board members discussed their legislative priorities to send along to the Florida School Board Association, which will meet Sept. 13 to finalize legislative priorities.
This will give direction to the FSBA in their discussions with elected officials, explained School Board member Kim Amontree.
These were the three top priorities from local School Board members:
Summer school
Amontree said the district needed "more than one summer session for kids to accelerate." She said the board should ask legislators to prioritize "federal funding for at least two more summers."
She said more summer schools were needed to help students catch up to where they would have been if not for the pandemic, which caused schools to shut down and students to be educated at home.
"We all saw the impact homeschooling had on parents," Amontree said.
She cited the American Rescue Plan and said it should provide funding for the schools.
Board member Robert Segur agreed.
"Let's make sure the federal dollars flow through our state," he said.
Amontree said the issue of providing aid to students "is bi-partisan." She said that before speaking to a senator, "we need to provide data; where did we start with our students and where did they end? We need data to back it up."
Pre-K
The board discussed asking legislators to provide funding to extend pre-K sessions, which are currently from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., to all-day sessions to accommodate working parents.
"We already have pre-K funded," Amontree noted, and said additional funding for "wrap-around care" to extend classes should come from American Rescue Plan dollars.
"President Biden's American Families Plan calls for nationwide Universal pre-K. I am proposing that we use any increased federal funding that is appropriated to Florida to pay for full-day pre-K," Amontree wrote in an email.
Testing
Discussing stress that children face during state-mandated testing, board members said they would bring up the issue at its meeting with legislators during the FSBA's Legislative Days Feb. 2-4.
Board member Cara Reynolds said it's stressful for a third-grader to take a test knowing they could be held back a grade if they fail. She suggested the state modify testing protocols to reduce stress on younger pupils.
After the meeting, board chairperson Wendy Atkinson said the state makes refinements from time to time in its testing procedures and requirements.
