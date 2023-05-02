Thomas ticketed for loud music

In a screenshot from a sheriff's body camera video, Darius Jermaine Ned Thomas Jr., 22, of Jacksonville, Florida, leans out his driver's window Aug. 5, 2022, to accept a $114 ticket from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputy M.L. Albert for playing his music too loudly. Black drivers, like Thomas, are nearly three times as likely as white ones to be ticketed under the law, according to a new investigation by the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. 

 Fresh Take Florida/Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

GAINESVILLE – Darius Jermaine Ned Thomas Jr. was driving west on the Florida parkway in Jacksonville that runs along the St. Johns River, listening to music on a Friday afternoon in August in his Chevrolet Malibu sedan, when a sheriff's deputy in a marked SUV pulled him over.

"When you drove by me, I had my windows up, you had your windows up, and I could clearly hear your radio," Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputy M.L. Albert told Thomas, according to recorded video of the traffic stop.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments