Charlotte County will launch its TikTok account Friday at noon.
“We’re adding TikTok to our social media strategy, because it gives us the opportunity to target a younger demographic with messaging about county events, jobs and news,” said Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason.
To view the county’s TikTok page, go to www.tiktok.com and search for @charlottecountyflorida. Downland the TikTok app on your phone or computer from the iStore or Google Play stores.
Topics of interest to that younger age group include information about county parks, recreation events, back-to-school backpack giveaways, and job openings for county camp counselor or lifeguard.
“Our plan is to create content that engages with members of the TikTok community by featuring programs and amenities the county has to offer, highlighting our beautiful natural resources and raising awareness of county policies and initiatives,” said Charlotte County Social Media Manager Ashley Turner.
Turner is making presentations on social media trends and best practices in September at the Florida Recreation and Park Association annual conference.
TikTok is an international software media platform that allows users to create and share short videos with music. Most TikTok users are under age 34, Gleason said, with a third between the ages of 10 and 19. The software imposes some protective restrictions on users younger than 16, however.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.