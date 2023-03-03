LONGBOAT KEY — Could it happen? Time will tell.
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan is introducing the Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight saving time permanent and the bi-annual changing of clocks unnecessary.
Similar bills have been pushed through the years, and they seem to be in time out, including from U.S. Rep. Greg Steube that seeks to end the change in Florida.
A few states in the U.S. don't follow the change, including Hawaii and most of Arizona. Most of Indiana didn't comply with the time change until its state officials opted into it in 2006.
But Buchanan introduced the new bill in the U.S. House with 13 co-sponsors. Sen. Marco Rubio is bringing a companion bill to the U.S. Senate at the same time.
“There are enormous health and economic benefits to making daylight saving time permanent,” Buchanan said in a news release. “Florida lawmakers have already voted to make daylight saving time permanent in my home state and Congress should pass the Sunshine Protection Act to move Florida and the rest of the country to year-round daylight saving time.”
The Florida Statehouse sought to enact year-round daylight saving time in 2018, the news release noted.
“Changing our clocks twice a year is inconvenient and entirely unnecessary,” Buchanan stated. “It’s time to end this antiquated practice.”
Rubio put it slightly more succinctly.
“This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid," he said, according to the news release. "Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done.”
It noted year-round daylight saving time was observed between 1974-1975.
While debate remains on the benefits, the news release stated studies show he change could help the economy and health of U.S. citizens.
The news release suggests:
"The benefits of making daylight saving time permanent for the nation:
• Reduces car crashes and car accidents involving pedestrians: better aligning daylight hours to drivers’ standard work hours’ increases visibility, according to the American Journal of Public Health and the Journal of Safety Research. Also reduces the number of vehicle collisions with wildlife by 8 – 11 percent by shifting normal traffic patterns to an hour off from nocturnal wildlife’s behavior.
• Reduces risk for cardiac issues, stroke and seasonal depression.
• Reduces the number of robberies by 27 percent, according to a 2015 Brookings Institution because of additional daylight in the evenings.
• Benefits the economy, according to a study by JP Morgan Chase, which found that there is a drop in economic activity of 2.2 percent – 4.9 percent when clocks move back.
• Reduces childhood obesity and increases physical fitness, according to studies published by the International Journal Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity and the Journal of Physical Activity and Health, children see an increase in physical activity during DST. The Journal of Environmental Psychology found that DST increased pedestrian activity by 62% and cyclists activity by 38% because of additional daylight.
• Benefits the agricultural economy, which is disproportionately disrupted by biannual changes in time by upsetting the synergy between farmers’ schedules and their supply chain partners.
• Reduces energy usage, a 2008 study by the U.S. Department of Energy found that during the 4 weeks the U.S. extended daylight savings from the 2005 law, there were savings of about 0.5 percent in electricity per day. Later studies have also shown that the energy savings are minimal but a small savings does occur."
The nation starts observing daylight saving time March 12; this year, it ends Nov. 5 of this year.
