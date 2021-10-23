The first draft of new voting districts is out for Charlotte County, affecting commissioner constituents.
State law requires updating voting districts after each 10-year Census or when the disparity in population numbers grows more than 10%. The last Census was 2020. Commissioners will be asked Tuesday to set Nov. 9 as the date for a hearing.
Staff recently presented the new options to commissioners at a workshop. Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch was the only one to express concern about the fallout, should the board accept the proposed shifts.
"There are things here that concern me, because I see them as real targets for lawsuits," he said, looking at voting precinct shifts on the boundary between Districts 4 and 3 in Englewood's eastern most section. Deustch's District 4 is slightly short on voters. This district runs from Charlotte Harbor north along the Myakka River.
Other commissioners said they were expecting more disparity to have arisen among districts over the past 10 years. Each commissioner represents and resides in one district, but each is elected at large, according to the county charter.
"We're not that bad," Commissioner Chris Constance said. "We're not 10-20 (percentage) points off. We do need to adjust." Constance's District 2 that includes the county's only municipality — Punta Gorda — is a little short on required population.
The overall population has grown 16.9% since the 2010 Census, according to the 2020 Census numbers.
Although none of the districts are more than 10% off from the target population of 37,368, District 1, held by Commissioner Ken Doherty, has 11% more people than Commissioner Joe Tiseo's District 5.
Any deviation from the target population more than 3%, should be considered, the county's Geographical Information System Manager Raju Gopinath told commissioners.
Commission District 1 is 6.8% over the target district population, Gopinath said. This is the eastern district including the rural Babcock region as well as Deep Creek subdivisions.
Tiseo's densely populated District 5 is under the target population by 5.2%. This is the mid-county area west of Deep Creek and running along U.S. 41. A proposed change would transfer a precinct including the developing Sunseeker Resort on U.S. 41 from Doherty's to Tiseo's district.
"I was actually shocked," said Tiseo, whose mid-county district is the most short on population following the Census count. "I was 1,900 people short. That was not as much as I suspected."
"This is OK. I'm alright with this," said Doherty. County staff also propose moving a Cleveland neighborhood district near the Peace River from Doherty's district to Constance's District 2.
In the future, commissioners agreed the giant development of Babcock Ranch in the rural part of Doherty's district will require big adjustments as well as large developments proposed in Constance's district along Burnt Store Road.
None of the proposed redistricting would place any commissioner's current residence outside their current district.
The third proposed shift is to move a small area of Rotonda Lakes from Commissioner Bill Truex's District 3 in Englewood to Deutsch's District 5.
State law requires that redistricting cannot dilute minority voting and must preserve communities of interest, Gopinath said.
In Charlotte County, registered Republicans substantially outnumber Democrats in every precinct except small ones around the event center in Punta Gorda and the Cultural Center of Charlotte County in Parkside, according to records with the county's clerk of courts. Many voters are not registered with either party. All five commissioners are Republican and have held their seats for multiple elections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.