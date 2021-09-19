The green, algae-laden waters of Lake Okeechobee are now a testing site for a new technology called nanobubbles.
Government and corporate officials were on hand in a small town Sept. 9 to flip the switch on four bubble-making machines. This move begins six to 12 months of research on whether bubbles the size of a virus can eliminate toxic algae in the water. The site is the marina in the town of Pahokee on the south eastern shore of Florida's great lake, two hours from Port Charlotte.
Running the experiment will be researchers from Florida Gulf Coast University's Water School. Paying for it is the Florida Department of Environmental Protection with a $355,850 grant. Providing the technology is a California startup called Moleaer.
The Pahokee marina has suffered from major outbreaks of the green mats. The town, which struggles economically since the closure of a sugar processing plant in 2009, was counting on the marina for economic growth, according to recent news articles. But the Department of Health frequently issues alerts about harmful levels of blue-green algae at the marina. No one at the town returned calls from The Daily Sun.
Blue-green algae caused a twin algal nightmare in 2018 into 2019 on the east and west coasts of south and southwest Florida. Fresh water blue-green algae met salt water red tide algae in Fort Myers and in Charlotte Harbor. That was the year when the Army Corps of Engineers had to release large amounts of water from the big lake down two rivers. As a result, communities all along the rivers but ending up in Fort Myer and Port St. Lucie suffered with major blue-green algae outbreaks. These outbreaks threatened to undermine major regions of Florida's coastal real estate leading to closed meetings between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the head of the state's Department of Health.
Prof. Barry Rosen of FGCU is in charge of the Pahokee study. In different research, he also studies the potential toxicity of harmful algae blooms, blue-green in particular. It is known that drinking water with blue-green algae is hazardous and even lethal in doses that have killed pet dogs in Florida and the midwest. Rosen is studying whether those toxins are being released into the air and to what extent are the toxins reaching people's respiratory systems. Like the current research on how far COVID-19 aerosols travel, Rosen is studying aerosolization of algae toxins.
But the research in Pahokee is only about whether the nanobubbles can kill the algae in the water.
Engineers have been trying for generations to find ways of killing algae outbreaks without killing everything else in and around the water. Florida developers use herbicides to kill algae in the ubiquitous drainage ponds found in most subdivisions and condominium developments. With a growing interest in nontoxic water treatments, and a growing problem with algae blooms, new technologies are popping up.
Moleaer is one of a handful of companies patenting systems that generate microscopic bubbles that can stay at the bottom on the water column and disrupt the algae cells, Rosen said.
Rosen ran into Moleaer's Chief Executive Officer Nick Dyner in 2018 at a scientific conference in Vermont. They agreed to work together when the state began funding these projects, which happened recently.
Dyner said this technology came around not long after Japanese researchers proved that it was possible for bubbles this small to exist in nature. Then it was a matter of creating technologies that would generate the bubbles. Moleaer started in 2016, working first with waste water treatment plants, then in agricultural irrigation. The effect is the reduction of pathogens in the water, without use of dangerous chemicals.
The bubbles can be either pure oxygen or air, which is about 21% oxygen, Dyner said. The oxidation of the muck in the bottom of the water, can activate beneficial bacteria that competes with the excess algae, keeping it in check, he said.
Now, the company is expanding into harmful algae treatments.
"It is the largest body of water we have focused on to date," Dyner said, of Lake Okeechobee, which is the largest freshwater lake in the United States after the Great Lakes and another in Alaska.
Dyner and Rosen have different opinions on whether the nanobubble technology could be applied to the entire Lake O.
Given the resources, Dyner seemed to think it is possible now, but maybe not in 2018.
"Unfortunately, we were not developed enough in this application to pursue that," he said of that time frame.
"What is he, nuts?" Rosen blurted out. "You can't do the whole lake!"
Dyner wants to test the technology on the red tide organism, called Karenia brevis, but knows they can't be bubbling the entire Gulf of Mexico. He said he hopes the company can focus on one of the sources of Gulf pollution, the Mississippi River.
The Pahokee marina is in a small, protected space along the lakeshore, Rosen said, making in an ideal location to study. There is a near continual supply of blue-green algae available coming from the lake, but the machinery can make an impact on the protected space of the marina.
Rosen said he and his crew of students will be studying the site over the next six months to a year. They'll make the two-hour trek every two weeks, sampling the water for a wide range of toxins produced by blue-green algae with names like anatoxin or microsystin. They will also test for nutrients in the water such as nitrogen, to see how the levels of algae are affecting water quality.
Neither Rosen nor Moleaer believe that the technology, if successful, will be used as an excuse to continue polluting the water with things that encourage algae overgrowth. That includes agricultural fertilizer, septic systems, suburban use of lawn fertilizers and destruction of wetlands, natural spaces and animal life that filter pollutants out of water.
"The goal is not to let people continue to pollute," said Dyner. "The problem is you can't change those behaviors overnight. What we're trying to do is say, 'Look. These environmental problems exist today."
"I don't think it's as simple as that," Rosen said of the problem with continuing pollution of water bodies. "People that do that aren't conscientious. No matter what, their habits won't change, not because of the study."
"This technology is chemical free," Rosen said. "It's an intermediary step."
