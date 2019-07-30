By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will hold its Tip A Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics at Buffalo Wings & Rings on El Jobean Road Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“The law enforcement officers from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will be in full uniform and basically we wait on tables,” said Cpl. Mark Schaible, coordinator for the Charlotte County Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Officers will refill drinks, bring food to tables, and clear plates. Schaible said the agency does not want to take tips away from employees, but there’s a separate envelope on the tables for donations and a pamphlet explaining what it’s for.
Special Olympics provides year-round training for children and adults eight years of age and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There are 184 Special Olympic athletes in Charlotte County, according to the organization’s website.
Some of those athletes will be at the restaurant with their medals Friday, and Sheriff Bill Prummell will be in and out throughout the day.
“People get a kick out of it, the guys waiting on tables, refilling their iced tea, their water, bringing their bread out to them,” he said. “The public takes a kick out of seeing us there.”
Schaible said in the past, the event has raised as much as $7,000 in one night.
