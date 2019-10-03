PUNTA GORDA — The city is looking to remove abandoned boats from the its waterways so they don't have to wait for the state to do it.
For years, the city has relied on Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove derelict vessels, which can lead to a lengthy process and paperwork.
"We had a lot of derelict boats out in the harbor (after Hurricane Irma in 2017) that had to be removed and moved elsewhere and this is a huge step for us to be able to have local jurisdiction and to be able to clean up the waterways," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews.
At an Oct. 2 meeting, the City Council approved the first reading of a motion to allow local authorities to remove derelict boating vessels from the city's waterways.
Under Florida law, local law enforcement agencies have the same authority when it comes to investigation and removal of vessels, according to city documents.
The next step will be to approve the second reading that will put the motion into place, thus allowing local authorities to remove abandoned vessels from Peace River and Charlotte Harbor Bay within the city limits, including the various canals within the city limits.
"This is a very important issue," said Mayor Nancy Prafke at the Oct. 2 meeting. "It’s important to all of our community (when) we hear from the residents about this ... as soon as (one vessel abandonment) occurs (we hear about it)."
As this motion goes forward, instead of waiting on FWC, the city will be able to proceed with the removal process and potentially be reimbursed.
"This will help expedite things if we have another situation (like in 2017)," Matthews said. "We had a lot of derelict boats out in the harbor (in 2017) that had to be removed and moved elsewhere. This is a huge step for us to be able to have local jurisdiction and to be able to clean up the waterways (on our own)."
FWC, as well as the West Coast Inland Navigation District, offers funding assistance for derelict vessel removal, according to city documents.
As long as the local regulations comply with state law and meet all FWC adopted standards, reimbursement should be provided.
