If you plan to deep fry a turkey this Thanksgiving, you should know that the safest way to do it is to not do it at all.
“The National Fire Protection Association advises against using turkey fryers,” said Todd Dunn, Charlotte County Fire/EMS public information officer.
“Deep frying a turkey definitely increases the risk of fire-related incidents annually, particularly around Thanksgiving,” said Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs. “Thousands of fires as well as many injuries happen each year (nationally) due to turkey fryer fires. We advise against using a turkey fryer.”
While both departments urge area residents to find alternatives for cooking their turkeys this holiday season, they have offered some safety tips if you choose the deep-fried route. They include:
Fryers should always be used outdoors on a solid level surface and a safe distance from buildings and flammable materials.
Never use a fryer on a wooden deck, under a patio cover or in a garage or enclosed space.
Do not overfill the fryer.
Never leave the fryer unattended because without thermostat controls, the oil will continue to heat until it catches fire.
Never let children or pets near the fryer when in use or after use as the oil can remain hot for hours.
Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts and wear long sleeves and safety goggles to protect from splatter.
Make sure the turkey is completely thawed before it is placed in a fryer.
Keep all-purpose fire extinguishers nearby. Never use water or a garden hose on an oil fire.
Keep several feet between the propane tank and burner.
If a turkey fryer fire occurs, call 911 immediately.
Charlotte County Fire/EMS hasn’t had to deal with many deep-fried turkey fires over the past few years, according to Dunn.
For Punta Gorda, that trend is the same.
“Thankfully, we haven’t experienced many fires or related injuries over the past several years due to turkey frying,” Briggs said. “In my experience, when we have had issues with residents deep frying turkeys they have been due to either the turkey being partially frozen or overfilling the fryer with oil (not planning for the displacement of the turkey) when putting the turkey in the pot.”
Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster representing most of the more than 62,000 disasters that the Red Cross responds to each year in the U.S., according to an Nov. 26 American Red Cross press release.
This year, local Red Cross volunteers responded to more than 550 home fires throughout the South Florida Region.
Red Cross suggested 10 safety tips for cooking Thanksgiving meals, no matter how you cook the turkey. They include:
Keep an eye on what you fry. Stay in the kitchen and never leave cooking food unattended. Turn the stove off if you have to leave.
Clean and clear the area around the stove before turning on the heat.
Move items that can burn away from the stove − towels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains.
Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves.
Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the stove.
Turn pot handles to the back of the stove.
Fires can start when the heat is too high. When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil and remove the pan from the burner.
Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on.
Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.
The Red Cross also advises people to test their smoke alarms and practice their home fire escape plan until everyone in their household can get out in two minutes or less.
Visit redcross.org/homefires for more information.
