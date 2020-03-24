The state is making it easier to apply for unemployment in at least one way.
If you need to apply for unemployment, you will not have to enroll and participate in the state’s reemployment system at the same time.
Communications staff with the state Department of Economic Opportunity confirmed Monday evening that the longstanding requirement was being waived to ease the path for people left jobless in the wake of the coronavirus.
The state has also added a few categories for those eligible for what it has named re-employment assistance.
Those new categories are:
• Anyone quarantined by a medical professional or government agency
• Anyone laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employer due to coronavirus concerns
• Anyone caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with coronavirus.
And the state has decided to hire 100 people to alleviate the enormous backlog of online and phone requests that has left applicants fearing they will not see cash for weeks or months.
Check out the state jobs at this link: bit.ly/3ak9XS2
“With this unprecedented event in our state, we are asking everyone to have continued patience,” said Tiffany Vause, director of communications and external affairs for DEO.
Until now, the state required unemployed applicants to create an account and sign up for job search, plus show regular evidence of job search. Then, they can sign up for unemployment checks, which max out at $275 a week, and run for 12 weeks.
When the first wave of restaurant workers were laid off and prospects of a state shutdown loomed, Gov. Ron DeSantis asked that the job search requirement be waived.
Shortly before the statewide ban on in-house dining at restaurants, the unemployment application system had already started breaking down. That began after Miami shut down its restaurants.
To explain the breakdown, Vause said the number of applicants for unemployment skyrocketed in a matter of days. That state was cruising at 2.8% unemployment in January.
During the week ending March 7, the state had received 28,000 calls, she said. The next week, that number jumped to 224,000 calls.
The most recent unemployment application figures for Florida after March 7 have not been released by the U.S. Department of Labor, Vause said, but the state is asking USDOL to release those figures.
“If you have trouble filing your claim, please try again later,” she wrote.
