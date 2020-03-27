The time to stop spending money has not yet arrived, Charlotte County commissioners decided this week.
Commissioner Chris Constance asked the board Tuesday to consider holding back on four projects worth more than $1.6 million in spending, given financial uncertainty due to the coronavirus shutdown. Those projects were:
- $392,100: LED sports lighting at Franz Ross Park on Quesada Avenue
- $173,245: restroom renovations to bathrooms at various county parks.
- $198,250: inspecting county seawalls and boat ramps for structural integrity
- $799,575: Englewood sidewalks on Spinnaker, Sunnybrook and Wilmington boulevards.
In the end, the board approved all the project contracts, but asked county staff to evaluate all contracts going forward for necessity.
Staff and other board members persuaded Constance that it would be a mistake to pull the plug on the projects.
Commissioner Stephen R. Detusch asked if it would cost more to re-bid at a later date?
Purchasing Manager Kim Corbett said the bids would expire in 60 days. The bigger issue, she said, is jobs.
"I think the biggest effect would be on the bidders ... It's more the market conditions on the bidders being able to stay at work ... and keeping people employed based on these bids," she said.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo agreed.
"Keeping people at work is a big thing right now," he said, adding, "that can work."
Constance thanked his colleagues for reviewing the issue.
"I appreciate this very healthy discussion ... I just wanted to make sure that we started this, which will probably will be a very long discussion over many weeks about how to we stay on course with the new financial environment pressures that we're seeing," he said.
"I'm not worried," Constance added, "but I think that fact that we're having this discussion should make the public not worried."
