ENGLEWOOD — Skippers of tall mast sail or other larger boats should practice caution when they're approaching the Tom Adams Bridge.
Charlotte County Public Works has been repairing and realigning pins that hold down the drawbridge. The county first closed the bridge to boat traffic Wednesday.
"It's a wear issue," said Public Works spokesperson Tracy Doherty. "The bridge is open to vehicular traffic and scheduled opening for boats are planned on the top of the hour from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Then, on demand overnight."
Public Works started scheduling limited openings of the drawbridge to boat traffic Thursday and will continue until further notice. The county anticipates the contractor to be able to fully open the bridge to both vehicle and boat traffic next week.
For more information, call Patrick Ferriter at 941-626-1825 or email him at Patrick.Ferriter@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Not a first
A year ago in February, a malfunctioning switch and burnt-out solenoid led to temporary closures of the bridge to motorists and boaters.
At the time, Public Works project Engineer Chuck Koons explained to the Sun how two pins on the drawbridge connect and determine when vehicle traffic can safely cross the bridge.
The county had just invested $10 million in a two-year project refurbishing of the Tom Adams Bridge.
The $10 million project — paid with Charlotte County’s share of gas taxes — saw the construction of a new and higher bridge tender house, electrical and mechanical repairs, new sidewalks and other work to the bridge.
In 1964, the Tom Adams Bridge first opened, replacing what had been a wooden bridge, built by Manasota Key’s Chadwick family in 1927, according to Sun historical columnist Diana Harris. The public Anger Fishing Pier at the southeastern foot of the Tom Adams Bridge is a remnant of the wooden bridge.
The drawbridge itself is named for Thomas Burton Adams Jr., a state politician who served as secretary of state, as well as lieutenant governor whose career was somewhat checkered with scandals. Adams, however, was integral in garnering the state funding necessary for the construction of the bridge, according to Harris’ research.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.